I write this letter to state how astonishing it was to see the Trinidad and Tobago Yacht Club (TTYC) security, additional staff and boat owners go beyond the call on Sunday evening when a vehicle burst into flames just outside their entrance.
I wished the local authorities were able to see them actually extinguish the fire and rescue the person/s from the totally destroyed automobile.
Traffic was backed up well past School Street almost an hour after because of this.
Eventually one of the same security guards was able to have cars moving again.
Hoping the management of the yacht club congratulates them for a job well done.