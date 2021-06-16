Labour Day marches will have to wait

If the Muslim community could quietly and sensibly deal with the cancellation of its Eid ul Fitr holiday festivities at the end of Ramadan, what is wrong with the labour fraternity?
The usual expected groan about Trinidad and Tobago becoming a police state is being bandied about. Had this been true, the words could not have been spoken. Why harden the weekend curfew hours because numbers of infections and deaths are slowly coming down, answers the very question. The word is slow. Slow is not fast enough if we are hoping to fully reopen the economy and let the children return to school.
The Labour Day holiday in T&T is important but not more important than making positive gains against the Covid-19 virus on Labour Day 2021. Talk of the Government muzzling labour from speaking about the flawed T&T vaccine rollout is a topic that essentially never would have occurred had all Third World nations been accorded equal vaccine access.
Plain talk is not bad manners. It is my personal, unsolicited view that the T&T trade union fraternity is jealous of the advancement of the manufacturing and supermarket sectors. They are raking in enviable profits and their workers are not unionised. Life is not fair. Imagine those thousands of non-unionised workers’ salaries untouched by union hands. You can feel some people’s pain.
My particular angst is that all government salaried workers, some 80,000-plus individuals, have enjoyed full salaries throughout the pandemic. Taxpayers have never been asked their opinion regarding the Minister of Finance borrowing heavily to pay workers for providing less-than-perfect services. Not once have I heard or read of any trade union leader thanking taxpayers and the Finance Minister for such continuing largesse.
The possibility of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the Port of Port of Spain being passed to private management are two important ongoing topics.
This Labour Day, June 19, the unions may allegedly find themselves stymied by the fearmongering of these government-paid employees.
Let them stay at home and enjoy a quiet Labour Day and not raise people’s blood pressure with wild and unjustified statements.
We hope to be all alive for Labour Day 2022. Everybody, take care.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin