Judging from the media response, “Ah doh unnerstan de fella” may be the comment from the average man on the street over a senior politician’s talking down to doubles lovers for eating “foreign”, but the cynicism implicit in the response is understandable since “everybody loves doubles”.
It’s tasty, it’s cheap, is the ordinary man’s food against highfalutin diners, it allows the poor man to make an honest living selling it and some providing the ingredients, and provides a chain of employment that is so lacking nowadays.
The long lines throughout the day which the politician frowns on are a marker of how much of a favourite this roadside food is for the people!
But I think I “unnerstan” de fella. He is certainly not the average chupidee. How can he be considering how he is a favourite of the higher-ups in the party, taking into account the contradictions in his political history to date?
The one making the comment, ordinarily, should have been sensitive to the political fallout from such an attack on a popular food item, but this Trinidad politics and the issue of fallout from political action is a flagrant no-no, for issues never matter with the tribe, even in a matter like this in which both sides are affected.
So with the politicians so assured of no adverse public reaction despite what they may say or do, is it any wonder they put their “foot in their mouth” as often as they do without fear of consequence?
This lack of consequence to political misdemeanour is the root of arrogance in politicians and makes a mockery of their role as servants of the people, as is expected in a true democracy.
In this instance, the perpetrator, not being the chupidee that many politicians are, could have exercised some good sense, some critical thought on the issue, and strike an acceptable balance. But, alas, when you are bitten by the flea inherent in our brand of politics, the ensuing infection of the character is incorrigible.
Dr Errol N Benjamin
via e-mail