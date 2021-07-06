Lack of reopening plan hurting small businesses

I saw a video on Sunday of Chaud Restaurant offering up its equipment, furniture, etc, for sale. A fair-minded, thinking individual would suggest this can only be due to the prolonged period of economic shutdown.
However, the individual steeped in critical thinking would offer another explanation. The inability of the Government to offer a re-opening plan could be the true cause. Hear me out.
If you’ve been watching Canadian news, one would see they had clear targets/milestones/stage gates and the like for their reopening plan.
A daily infection rate of 500/day was one, positivity rate was the other, percentage of the population receiving their first vaccine shot and percentage receiving the second was yet another. Among others.
I remember in a Saturday surprise news conference, a reporter asked the PM about numbers. What numbers are they (the Govt) looking for before removing restrictions and reopening borders? The PM said he didn’t want to talk numbers. Huh, really? Really?
In management, there is a saying—“you can’t manage what you can’t measure”.
Why is it the Government can’t lay out a proper plan, for all to see, so that business owners and their creditors can have some certainty about the process? Maybe, just maybe, Chaud and other small and medium-sized businesses that are closing could remain open, if they can measure the state of the pandemic and manage their remaining resources. One thing financial institutions dislike is uncertainty.
I think it’s a reasonable request to have a properly laid-out plan with metrics, timelines, projections and stage gates to manage the process.
However, we are not getting that. All we are getting is a Saturday surprise presser, with announcements based on some information we (the public) know and other factors we don’t know.
That doesn’t make sense in a pandemic. The more targets the population sees, the better the response to meet them will be.
If some are honest with themselves, they will agree that the communication of the reopening plan is very poor and seems to be occurring based on vaps and/or public pressure/outcry. Example: the recent loosening of taxi and construction restrictions only occurred due to protests.
I don’t understand why there is such contempt for the population’s intelligence. Sometimes it also appears there is contempt for the population as a whole.
Keegan Denny
San Fernando