We women of Trinidad and Tobago are very fortunate to be living in this twin-island republic. Compared to many parts of the world, we are to be considered very, very lucky.

Congratulations, Madam President-elect; and congratulations, Madam Commissoiner of Police-elect. It is clear to all the women of our country how we are highly regarded. We are definitely living in a good country in spite of everything else, and we can all excel if we want to.

Every woman becomes a beautiful queen during the Carnival season, especially on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. And to the ladies who are going to masquerade on the streets of Trinidad and Tobago, carry yourselves with dignity. Do not allow the alcohol and the music to overwhelm your mind, causing you to misbehave, to act ­obscene (­particularly before the cameras), and to act out of sorts.

Those little pieces of fabric which you chose to wear to display your beautiful bodies... guard it well, become queen for the day and have a good time. Do it with honour and respect, and you will be the queen every day thereafter.

Trinidad and Tobago is a small society and you want to be guarded from any unpleasant actions and behaviour. Be careful out there.

Caroline Williams

Morvant

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Reclamation, reconnection, reparation...in that order

Even as the roots of Carnival are buried deep in European civilisation (Trinidad Carnival has evolved in a class by itself), drumology, history records as a slave plantation feature, Canboulay freedom celebrations, stickfighting, calypso (slave voicemails), dancing de cocoa, all, every time, evoke thoughts in my mind of slavery.

Ladies, act with honour, respect

We women of Trinidad and Tobago are very fortunate to be living in this twin-island republic. Compared to many parts of the world, we are to be considered very, very lucky.

T&T: so much to love

After almost five years, we say goodbye to Port of Spain. My wife, María Angélica, and I have been tremendously happy in Trinidad and Tobago and, though we return soon to Chile, we do so with sadness. We have discovered a fascinating country blessed with its geography, its traditions and its cultural diversity. Every day I learn something new about families, about people who, from different positions, build the present and the future of T&T with their unique talents.

Remembering Jennifer’s stoic endurance

It is with great sadness that I recently saw the news of the passing of former NAR Member of Parliament and former colleague Jennifer Johnson, and wish to offer my belated condolences to her bereaved family.

Though I became estranged from the NAR government in 1988, Jennifer and I continued to maintain friendly relations and exchanged common courtesies. She had a pleasant and engaging personality and was committed to her ministerial responsibility for sports, youth and culture.

Living in constant fear of what’s next

I will often say it is not until you go through certain things for yourself that you can fully and truly understand the pain, hurt, grief, disappointment and frustration of others.

I am thankful that our Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was able to save his home from a pending disaster, as he shared. The disappointment was quite noticeable in reference to the corporation. But this is the real world, and in Trinidad and Tobago, certain things have now become a way of life.