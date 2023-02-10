Ladies, act with honour, respect

We women of Trinidad and Tobago are very fortunate to be living in this twin-island republic. Compared to many parts of the world, we are to be considered very, very lucky.
Congratulations, Madam President-elect; and congratulations, Madam Commissoiner of Police-elect. It is clear to all the women of our country how we are highly regarded. We are definitely living in a good country in spite of everything else, and we can all excel if we want to.
Every woman becomes a beautiful queen during the Carnival season, especially on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. And to the ladies who are going to masquerade on the streets of Trinidad and Tobago, carry yourselves with dignity. Do not allow the alcohol and the music to overwhelm your mind, causing you to misbehave, to act obscene (particularly before the cameras), and to act out of sorts.
Those little pieces of fabric which you chose to wear to display your beautiful bodies... guard it well, become queen for the day and have a good time. Do it with honour and respect, and you will be the queen every day thereafter.
Trinidad and Tobago is a small society and you want to be guarded from any unpleasant actions and behaviour. Be careful out there.
Caroline Williams
Morvant