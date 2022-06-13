Land grabbers having a field day

The Land Settlement Agency (LSA), Commissioner of State Lands and the Agriculture Ministry don’t seem to have a handle of the squatters situation in this country, as some newspaper reports claimed there has been an increase in squatting during the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, various sectors of our society are referring to 2021 as “the year of the squatter”.

It is alleged that a new type of squatting has emerged in Trinidad and Tobago which is really geared towards land grabbing.

They are now known as the land-grabbing “kingpins”, who squat on lands so they end up owning prime land all over this country in key spots for financial gain and not because they are going through economic hardship.

There are certain hotspot areas in the country where there seems to be a rush of people going to squat such as in Sangre Grande and Valencia.

This has also been occurring especially where the Cumuto-Manzanilla Highway is being built. There seem to be a lot of people, allegedly even high ranking people close to the current Government who are going into these areas and are rushing for commercial reasons rather than the normal hardship reasons where poor people have to resort to squatting.

Recent reports indicated this is a growing phenomenon and although the acting Commissioner of State Lands, Bhanmati Seecharan, is aware of this they are not equipped to deal with squatting on private lands in particular and furthermore this is out of the remit of her office and the LSA.

The main point here that seems to be missing the scrutiny of the media is that under the law of the LSA, they have a very narrow remit. They only consider certain sites named in the act.

Under the law squatter structures cannot be demolished while people are living in them. Very often, people seem to be aware of these dormant structures which were initially unoccupied and then become suddenly occupied during the seven-day period in which squatters are formally told to leave.

The court itself is often lenient in these situations and normally rules in favour of those people if any attempt was made to evict them.

One major issue is where no one is asking the right questions or paying attention to the Caroni lands and HDC lands. These lands are being targeted by squatters together with private lands by these squatter “kingpins” to get ownership.

This is another get-rich scheme involving State and private lands, valued hundreds of millions of dollars, and although the Opposition and their senators such as Jayanti Lutchmedial have called for investigations into the sale, lease and theft of Caroni lands by contractors and government financiers, their call goes virtually unnoticed by the media and the powers-that-be.

The great Caroni, which was closed down in August 2003, once boasted of having 76,608 acres of land as well as milling/processing facilities, a sugar house, a research centre, beach houses, golf courses and many prime bungalows scattered across the sugar belt.

The Opposition is alleging that since the company closed there has been increased action by specific contractors and large businessmen that are encroaching on these lands to enrich themselves while thousands of workers and their dependents, who worked in the sugar industry, continue to face hard times and have never been given lands promised to them.

With the closure of Caroni there has been land-grabbing. However, no one is paying attention to this.

The Commissioner of State Lands has complained bitterly in many forums about the under-resourcing of their department, the unwillingness of regional corporations to assist with demolitions and providing support, etc.

However, one pertinent question comes to mind and that is how much of the Caroni lands had been pilfered since the company closed? The allegations keep coming but no one is investigating. This seems to be a clear case of discrimination, corruption and nepotism involved.

This is perhaps why Caroni lands are more attracted to squatters as opposed to LSA designated squatting sites.

Neil Gosine

St Vincent Street

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Land grabbers having a field day

The Land Settlement Agency (LSA), Commissioner of State Lands and the Agriculture Ministry don’t seem to have a handle of the squatters situation in this country, as some newspaper reports claimed there has been an increase in squatting during the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, various sectors of our society are referring to 2021 as “the year of the squatter”.

Our children are copying more than homework

The recent and disturbing incident involving the substantial gashing of one schoolchild’s face by another can make every parent’s stomach churn.

There’s no point in our saying “Thank God it was just a knife,” because that’s a slippery slope down the path to saying “Thank God it was just an ordinary handgun and not a submachine gun.”

Not too late for a KPB apology

I’ll get to my criticism of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s remark about the “slave master name” of Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, but I want to start with some general praise for Persad-Bissessar.

In sartorially symbolic recognition of the multicultural, multi-ethic, multi-religion pelau that is Trinidad and Tobago, she has generally risen to the occasion. She stuns, whenever she dresses the part. To the fair-minded, which don’t include her implacable critics and partisans in the red corner, she’s had visual impact and effectiveness in what is – sort of – her Mother of the Nation symbolism. And she’s said the right things.

Moments for reflection

Moments for reflection

IN relatively quick succession, a number of developments have generated substantial media coverage, as well as public reaction, which taken together call for deeper reflection.

We have commented here, in recent days, in reaction to some of these latest developments. They include the incident in which a young lady set fire inside a child support building in Tacarigua, and the suite of reactions to the stabbing of a Williamsville Secondary School pupil.

Beematie from Blanchisseuse

Beematie from Blanchisseuse

So, the last Matrix movie in the Matrix franchise was tata. I think the Wachowski team decided to go deeper and even they got confused in the midst of their swirling depths.

However, one cannot discount the greatness of the first Matrix movie. What I especially liked was the concept of recognising your power in a situation where you think you are powerless. In fact, it is your perception that makes you powerless and in reality, you hold all the power. It is just a mindset and perception change, and it is just for you to recognise that power and use it.

Guyana’s grand plan

Guyana’s grand plan

As expected, boycotts over the Biden administration’s invitation list dominated the the Ninth Summit of the Organisation of the Americas (OAS) in Los Angeles. However, several Caricom leaders who attended very successfully and effectively used the summit as a platform from which to challenge the unilateral decision of the US to exclude the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.