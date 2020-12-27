Morvant resident Lynette “Debra” Andrews, who was born in Point Fortin, was a regular commentator in the Express Big Question feature before the Covid-19 pandemic struck Trinidad and Tobago in March, ending all face-to-face interviews.
Andrews, 49, who was fondly called Debra by those who knew her, readily shared her views on several issues, including crime and the water situation at Las Alturas Housing Development Corporation buildings in Morvant where she lived.
She was the beloved mother of Triston, Tyreece and Anesha.
She was born on October 21, 1971, and died on December 15 and was laid to rest on December 19, after a service at Rodolfo’s Funeral Chapel, Oxford Street, Port of Spain. Pastor Rev Desmond Ferrette officiated at the service.
Las Alturas residents commiserated and expressed their love and appreciation for Andrews.
Express senior journalist Michelle Loubon, who was among the mourners, paid tribute to Andrews.
In her tribute, Loubon spelt out Andrews’ many fine qualities using the letters of her name.
D-Delightful to be around
E-Excited at the prospect of
life each day
B-Beautiful, dread-locked
lady of Las Alturas
R-Radiant in your white dress
(last spotted going to
church;
forever etched in our minds)
A- An aura and charisma that
was infectious
A-Always treasure you as a
friend
N-Never forget how you com-
plimented my pelau
D-Devoted to your loved
ones
R-Rich repository of knowl
edge; great and funny story
teller
E-Ever ready for an impromp-
tu lime
W-Wonderful woman in
touch with Almighty God
S-Sweet soul gone too soon!
Rest in peace!
Michelle Loubon
via e-mail