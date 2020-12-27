Morvant resident Lynette “Debra” Andrews, who was born in Point Fortin, was a regular commentator in the Express Big Question feature before the Covid-19 pandemic struck Trinidad and Tobago in March, ending all face-to-face interviews.

Andrews, 49, who was fondly called Debra by those who knew her, readily shared her views on several issues, including crime and the water situation at Las Alturas Housing Development Corporation buildings in Morvant where she lived.

She was the beloved mother of Triston, Tyreece and Anesha.

She was born on October 21, 1971, and died on December 15 and was laid to rest on December 19, after a service at Rodolfo’s Funeral Chapel, Oxford Street, Port of Spain. Pastor Rev Desmond Ferrette officiated at the service.

Las Alturas residents commiserated and expressed their love and appreciation for Andrews.

Express senior journalist Michelle Loubon, who was among the mourners, paid tribute to Andrews.

In her tribute, Loubon spelt out Andrews’ many fine qualities using the letters of her name.

D-Delightful to be around

E-Excited at the prospect of

life each day

B-Beautiful, dread-locked

lady of Las Alturas

R-Radiant in your white dress

(last spotted going to

church;

forever etched in our minds)

A- An aura and charisma that

was infectious

A-Always treasure you as a

friend

N-Never forget how you com-

plimented my pelau

D-Devoted to your loved

ones

R-Rich repository of knowl

edge; great and funny story

teller

E-Ever ready for an impromp-

tu lime

W-Wonderful woman in

touch with Almighty God

S-Sweet soul gone too soon!

Rest in peace!

Michelle Loubon

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Exemption overkill

Exemption overkill

GIVEN the serious disconnect between the Minister of National Security’s assurances regarding the repatriation of nationals and the litany of grievances from those stuck abroad, we are again forced to question the logic of the Government’s continued requirement for an official exemption for those seeking to enter the country.

Increasing rates won’t solve WASA’s woes

IT seems as if the cries of “no water” are increasing daily by many communities. Yet the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) turns a deaf ear to these pleadings and seeks instead to chastise the consumer for wasting water, despite turning a blind eye to the wastage of millions of gallons of water by WASA itself!

That make-it-happen attitude missing in T&T

Learn from the chulha maker in Siparia to envision, to pick a niche, to be creative, and to make it happen nor to become another State dependent.

It does not have to be doom and gloom in 2021 if the nation can be mobilised with an exciting vision and programme for change.

Returnees must wait

Let us walk directly into the ungrateful returnees debate. No mincing of words regarding the ongoing grouse about who suffering the most before being allowed back into T&T. For those who happily went to permanently live and work in a First World country, ask yourself this—Would I have applied for exemption to return had there not been a pandemic?

Let’s rethink that ‘PH’ plan

IT was with sadness, horror and pain that I read in the Express on December 5, 2020 of the brutal killing of yet another one of the nation’s young female—Ashanti Riley. One can’t imagine the pain, distress and suffering her loved ones are going through as a result of her horrible killing.

Let’s rethink that ‘PH’ plan

IT was with sadness, horror and pain that I read in the Express on December 5, 2020 of the brutal killing of yet another one of the nation’s young female—Ashanti Riley. One can’t imagine the pain, distress and suffering her loved ones are going through as a result of her horrible killing.