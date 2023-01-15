Last farewell to a missionary spirit and iconic clergyman

Friday was a most sad and solemn day for the believers of the Presbyterian Church of Trinidad and Tobago (PCTT) who came to pay tribute/farewell from all corners of T&T to their much-revered, iconic minister and pastor par excellence, the late Rev Anthony Rampersad.
It took place at the historic Susamachar Presbyterian Church in a service of thanksgiving to celebrate his life of work and worship.
The late pastor/minister was the current dedicated Shepherd of the flock of the Aramalaya Region and College Chaplain of Hillview College represented by pupils and teachers.
A packed church filled with worshippers from all the regional divisions of the PCTT, together with an impressive cadre of fellow ministers led by the moderator of the synod (PCTT) The Rt Rev Joy E Abdul-Mohan, and including Rev Keron Khellawan and Rev Winston Gopaul, participated in the divine service to pay tribute to a most loyal and dedicated Shepherd, who was ordained in 2009 in the PCTT after completing a successful career in banking and finance.
The Aramalaya Steel Ensemble, under the direction of music impresario Mr Satanad Sharma, played a central role in the instrumental music aspects of the service, both to begin and end the service.
Tributes were paid to the departed iconic figure by the immediate relatives of the late minister, including his son, Shaun Rampersad, Mrs Tricia Phillips (his niece) and Ms Stephanie Sam.
The impressive Baldeosingh Sisters Trio offered another song presentation, while Ms Arianne Bailey performed a liturgical dance.
The Message of Comfort for those thousands who mourned the loss of a true loyal and unremitting messenger/servant of God was delivered by Rev Keron Khellawan.
This is my first experience in a PCTT church service where the “marrish and parrish” of the PCTT, including a most distinguished array of the PCTT’s clergymen, were there in attendance in full force to validate the outstanding work and divine worship of the late minister and say ad unum:
Thank you, Rev Anthony, now you can enter into the joy of your Master and the place He has prepared for you.
The full, colourful narrative of the late Rev Rampersad’s final rites and sincere love-driven righteousness was revealed and indeed celebrated in song, dance, steelband music, choral singing, messaging, scriptures and tributes offered by his relatives and family members.
May he rest in heavenly peace and painless comfort.
Stephen Kangal
Caroni