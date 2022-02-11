Life on earth is not eternal and Lata Mangeshkar’s life was no exception. But following her demise last Sunday, her cultural contribution not only to India, but to the world, will always be eternal.

At the age of 92, Lata lived an exceedingly bountiful life, one which would hardly be emulated, but would be the benchmark for future icons. There is no doubt that she would be missed today and in the future.

India gave Lata the world and she, in turn, gave the world entertainment at several levels. Her name will always be embellished in our hearts and minds, for all generations, in similar manner as Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore. She was a world cultural diplomat, who gave our present civilisation a new process in life, for her musical interludes over seven decades gave mankind cultural freedom, away from the politics and international warfare.

Lata’s life would continue to resonate in our homes and in public places for posterity, and we remember her visit to our shores in the 1980s.

Her life gave us a renewed sense of solidarity ushering peace, concord and harmony in a troubled world of disease, including Covid-19, hunger, untruths, deception and hate. Her voice and her melodies gave mankind renewed life to live in peace, concord and harmony.

She was virtuous and she gave mankind a new hope, a new message to ignore the tensions and troubles in life, to silently fight the challenges, hoping one day life would be better and happier.

Lata redefined culture as we knew it, for she was a citizen of the world. In fact, she was in the world, as the world was in her, distilling confidence in every man and woman. There is no doubt that the world has become poorer with her demise, but she did not leave the world in a vacuum, as in her more than 30,000 songs and renditions a message is inscribed for each and every one of us.

The question that now befuddles us is: will there be a replacement for her now or in the future? I doubt it, because there was only one Lata Mangeshkar. And each one who aspires to her persona would have to carve their own.

The world is not poorer with her demise. The world is now richer with her contribution to civilisation and humanity. She has left a message for all.

Paras Ramoutar

Caparo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Depressing TTPS report

Depressing TTPS report

Having been handed the reins of ultimate authority for the functioning of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob is fighting an uphill battle.

He is being called upon to deliver on a mandate he inherited, in a context in which his immediate predecessor had managed to make a pretty significant impression on the public imagination.

Today’s girls tomorrow’s innovators

Message for International Day of Women and Girls in Science, marked yesterday.

Today only one in three science and engineering researchers in the world is a woman.

Windies batting woefully lacking

The WI One Day International (ODI) cricket team’s World Cup report card is now in, having disgracefully lost 3-0 to India away, and it is quite worse than the last time around when WI were unfortunately deemed not good enough to play at Lord’s in England because of our woeful rankings and great fortune in qualifying for the tournament after being easily bested by newcomers Afghanistan.

The lost review

The lost review

As I was reading Literary Occasions, VS Naipaul’s essays on his “writing life” again, I recalled that once upon a time, in this seemingly fallow country called Trinidad and Tobago, there had been a vibrant culture of reading and writing. It was not simply a national phenomenon (it was that grand), the entire ­region was teeming with books that were finally feeling the freedom to ­express a Caribbean perspective.

Let every day be Valentine’s Day

Many will be celebrating Valentine’s Day. People all around the world will show their love and affection for one another by sending flowers, chocolates, having a special dinner or seeing a movie, etc.

One legend tells the story Claudius II of Rome, who decided single men without wives and families made better soldiers. At the time, there was a priest by the name of Valentine who saw this as not being right, and continued allowing young men to marry. Valentine was consequently put to death.

Put country above self

Close to 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 earlier this week and 19 deaths recorded. How many of these unfortunates were unvaccinated citizens with comorbidities?

Let us stop pretending the testing kits will make any big difference. You either have Covid or you do not. It is all a matter of time. Paying hundreds of dollars for kits, to prove what?