On Friday, July 15, 2022, the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) held a special general meeting to debate and vote on two motions which were brought against Attorney General Reginald Armour SC.
These two motions, requisitioned by attorney Kiel Taklalsingh and signed by 39 other lawyers, were: (1) a vote of no confidence in AG Armour, and (2) a call for him to resign as AG immediately.
These motions arose from the controversy surrounding a Miami court’s disqualification of AG Armour from representing Trinidad and Tobago in the Piarco International Airport corruption case because he, Armour, was a member of a legal team which defended Brian Kuei, et al, in the said case.
Armour also signed an affidavit in which he minimised his role in representing Kuei Tung, et al, claiming he was a junior attorney when, in fact, he was Senior Counsel.
Five hundred and fifty-one attorneys attended the special general meeting chaired by LATT president Sophia Chote SC. Of these 551 attorneys, 234 voted in favour of the vote of no confidence in AG Armour, while 317 voted against.
On the motion calling for Armour to resign as AG immediately, 241 voted for, and 310 voted against. Both motions therefore failed.
Many persons expressed disappointment and even outrage at the results of the motions. Most notable were the sentiments of former senator, attorney Wayne Sturge, who remarked via a social media post:
“Today, every single person who spoke in support of Armour admitted their friendship with him. I can say without fear of contradiction that almost every single one of them received State briefs but didn’t disclose that.
“By not voting in support of the motion to call for the resignation of the AG, the membership of the Law Association has now lost the moral authority to pronounce on any issue with touches and concerns integrity and morality.
“The membership by its vote can no longer hold itself out as a paragon of virtue but a microcosm of a morally depraved and corrupt, failed state. This is not the profession of Karl Hudson-Phillips or Frank Solomon.”
Attorney Kandace Bharath-Nahous, in a highly emotive social media post, exclaimed, “This morning I woke up thinking about how much the determination of what is right and what is wrong comes down to who you are and who your friends are.
“Senior attorneys who I had respected and thought to be principled but who didn’t see anything with what was done because of how long they knew him. I’d be swimming in blissful ignorance if I didn’t accept that the benefit of briefs was an influencing factor.”
We must ask, did the 300-plus LATT members who expressed confidence in Armour and voted for him to remain as Attorney General do so because of their “friendship” with Armour, and because they benefited from State briefs? In which case, was their judgment compromised and should they have recused themselves from voting on these motions?
Despite the majority of the LATT membership votes being in favour of Armour, the fact remains that Armour “misrepresented” matters under oath on an affidavit by minimising his role in representing Kuei Tung, et al, and claiming he was a junior attorney when he was indeed Senior Counsel.
To add insult to injury, Armour claimed he simply “did not remember” the details of the case, which just happens to be one of the biggest inquiries in the country.
Such an astounding blunder brings both Armour’s integrity and competence into question. Without a doubt, Armour has brought the Office of the Attorney General and himself into disrepute.
He has embarrassed the Government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago in an international arena.
His actions as the titular head of the Bar have further eroded public confidence in the administration of justice.
Surely “to err is human”, and everyone makes mistakes from time to time, but should there be no consequences, especially if you are a senior office holder?
The 300-plus LATT members who voted against the motions and for Armour obviously did not see any need for consequences.
Perhaps “paragons of virtue” are too idealistic for our time.
However, we must still insist on practicalities such as competence and consequences for actions.
The Opposition and the right-thinking citizens of Trinidad and Tobago must now strengthen our call for AG Armour to do the honourable thing and tender his resignation. If he fails to do so, then Prime Minister Rowley must do the right thing and remove him.