Several days ago, I posted on my Facebook page the following note: “Quite honestly I do not consider the jokes about Minister Marlene McDonald to be funny.” What followed was a steady flow of private messages from Facebook acquaintances, some of whom I had never interacted with before.
Some of them expressed surprise and perhaps shock at what they perceived to be an open display of affection towards the PNM by a UNC voice and an apparent show of sympathy for a bungling, fumbling and tumbling Government.