“It is only the hands of God to turn back the hands of men.”

—Archdeacon Baldeo.

I have warned the criminal element before and I shall do it again. One day the tears of grieving mothers and fathers, hurting grandmothers and grandfathers, along with other relatives and friends will turn to gasoline.

Shannon Banfield, Andrea Bharatt, Ashanti Riley and now Kezia Jeneka Guerra. We grieve, we are hurled into the pit of despair and depression as we seek to wrap our minds around such a malicious act. The rumour that her alleged killer may have died by suicide does not soothe our troubled hearts.

Again, let us recognise that a lawless and indisciplined nation cannot fight crime. We know only too well that we do not have a united nation. What we have are polarised tribes fighting for turf and crumbs. Capitalists, including banking gurus, boasting about their obscene profits during the pandemic. Yet, if you are not vaccinated, they ask you to take expensive PCR tests that would reduce your salary to a stipend.

The criminals have no respect for law and order. They are realising that these are diminishing assets. Instead we have corruption and disorder. Imagine the local mafia are so professional that they are hiring foreign grave diggers. Watch the sequence: Kezia is transported to a lonely spot, killed, blood flows and then she is buried in a shallow grave. Only the Covid deaths surpassing the murder rate. I do not wish to challenge the doctoral criminologists; but recently, they got a lot wrong.

So many homes are blasted by threats, laced with alcohol and ganja, that terrified women anticipate an early appointment with the undertaker. There are still too many men who believe that their role is to humiliate and intimidate women. Fear and courage cannot coexist in the same space.

Let us turn to God and pray for courage to confront blue collar and white collar criminals. Let us end the games and get serious. We have a nation to save. Let us pass good laws and implement those laws.

Pastor Clive Dottin

