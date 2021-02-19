When and how did Trinidad and Tobago become such a lawless society?

I am led to believe that most Trinis think that only rape and murder are crimes.

But every day I see people from all walks of life breaking laws without blinking an eye.

Recently, while walking through Westmall, I noticed there were signs throughout the mall directing shoppers to walk westward along the southern side of the aisle and eastbound shoppers to use the northern side.

As I walked along I appeared to be the only person obeying the signs.

From there I went to the Massy Store across the street. Similarly, there were stickers on the floor directing the flow of traffic and again very few persons were heeding them.

Along the southbound lane of the Diego Martin Highway at the Crystal Stream junction there is a sign at the eastbound off ramp that clearly states “Left Turn Only” and every time the light turns red someone would use that off ramp to go straight across thereby bypassing the red light.

Every day we can see our nation’s young men and women showing total disrespect for others and/or other people’s property.

Do we blame the education system for not ensuring that the pupils can read or understand what they read?

Do we blame parents for not instilling obedience and respect in their children or is it a combination of both?

Whatever the reason, something has to be done about it or it will simply get worse.

Richard Deane

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Regulating marijuana use

Regulating marijuana use

The hospitalisation of several persons in Tobago who drank marijuana-infused ponche de crème brings into focus the need for setting and policing food and beverage standards.

Should we hang?

Should we hang?

A young woman wrote this to me after my last column. “I’ve been thinking about this death penalty debate. I don’t know where I stand.” It recalled for me a time when I too, did not know where to stand and how that changed.

A brutal and bloody tradition

In 1976, while I was a university student in Toronto, I would spend time in the library after classes completing my daily assignments because of the traffic on evenings.

Hang vicious and wicked murderers

Hang vicious and wicked murderers

The issue of implementing the death penalty for convicted murderers has once more raised the ire of many citizens.

Following is an abridged version of the submission of Israel Khan 28 years ago, before the Prescott Commission of Inquiry into the Death Penalty.

Hunted

This war isn’t over! The jackals are still hunting!

All the calls for protection have not been deterring!

These creatures have no heart, no fear and no conscience

They seem determined now, to act