When and how did Trinidad and Tobago become such a lawless society?
I am led to believe that most Trinis think that only rape and murder are crimes.
But every day I see people from all walks of life breaking laws without blinking an eye.
Recently, while walking through Westmall, I noticed there were signs throughout the mall directing shoppers to walk westward along the southern side of the aisle and eastbound shoppers to use the northern side.
As I walked along I appeared to be the only person obeying the signs.
From there I went to the Massy Store across the street. Similarly, there were stickers on the floor directing the flow of traffic and again very few persons were heeding them.
Along the southbound lane of the Diego Martin Highway at the Crystal Stream junction there is a sign at the eastbound off ramp that clearly states “Left Turn Only” and every time the light turns red someone would use that off ramp to go straight across thereby bypassing the red light.
Every day we can see our nation’s young men and women showing total disrespect for others and/or other people’s property.
Do we blame the education system for not ensuring that the pupils can read or understand what they read?
Do we blame parents for not instilling obedience and respect in their children or is it a combination of both?
Whatever the reason, something has to be done about it or it will simply get worse.
Richard Deane
Diego Martin