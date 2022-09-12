How many more Trinidadians must be killed by the gun before these incompetent politicians finally decide to do something?
Every day it’s two, maybe three being killed... innocent and guilty alike. Gone are the days when the average was one a day; now it’s multiple homicides every single day. It hurts to say and may even sound stupid but I miss those days.
Lawlessness has taken over our beloved island, some of the youths are out of hand, killing for any little thing, no longer afraid of the police and no longer afraid of anyone.
It makes me wonder if it’s some kind of a conspiracy. If maybe some people at the top are profiting from these happenings. Maybe they are all in it. Politicians, police, judges, lawyers even the funeral parlours. Because I really can’t understand how every single day murders continue unabated and no one in authority seems to care. Maybe it’s because it doesn’t come to their doorstep or their family’s so they don’t care what happens to the common folk. Imagine a minister boasting about more pathologists so families don’t have to line up every Monday morning. Is that guy for real?
What Trinidad needs is tougher laws to deal with guns the preferred choice of “shooters”.
No longer should the country be held at ransom by these pests. No longer should a person be held with a gun and be given a slap on the wrist.
Maybe if the incompetent Government makes the sentence for a machine gun 20 years and ten for hand guns. One year for every bullet and three for a magazine. Maybe if the charge for importation of guns is a lifetime in jail. Maybe if they ban that gangster music from the country. Maybe just maybe in time to come it may have some kind of effect. Oh gosh Dr Rowley man, at least seem to care about your people. If this is allowed to continue the way it’s going without any intervention whatsoever then, may GOD help us.
LAR
D’Abadie