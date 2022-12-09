Laws only meaningful if implemented fully

As we mark this year’s Human Rights Day, we call on people everywhere to #StandUp4HumanRights.

All eight billion people alive today should enjoy all human rights, as defined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as other international agreements and national laws.

This year, we at UNFPA applaud the strides that many countries are making in enacting laws and regulations that guarantee full and equal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights.

We know about this progress because, for the first time on a global scale, we can measure it under the Sustainable Development Goals. UNFPA has surveyed 153 countries with nearly 90 per cent of the world’s population. An encouraging 76 per cent now have laws upholding sexual and reproductive rights.

The news is better on some issues than others: over 90 per cent of these countries ensure confidentiality and services for HIV treatment, for example.

Yet, one in five countries continues to require third-party authorisation, such as consent from a spouse or guardian, for women or adolescents to receive contraceptive services.

Laws, from international human-rights laws to national and local legislation, provide a shield against harmful norms and practices, discrimination and violence. Yet laws are only meaningful if they are implemented fully and without prejudice, upheld in the courtroom, and monitored for accountability.

And it is not enough to enact human rights-centred laws. We must also work to remove discriminatory regulations that prevent individuals from making their own decisions about their sexual and reproductive health and rights, such as requirements that women be married to use maternal health services or to choose to have sex.

Moreover, in a world beset by crisis and conflict, we must pay greater attention to upholding the basic rights of women and girls in humanitarian settings, who are at increased risk of gender-based violence, including rape as a weapon of war, and other human rights violations. Their safety, dignity and health must be protected at all costs.

New UNFPA research highlights key steps needed to move laws from paper to practice, including budget allocations, technical guidance and health-worker training. All of these are needed to counter persistent reproductive rights violations around the world.

Efforts must also be made to change entrenched gender inequalities, social norms that devalue women and girls, and practices that undermine bodily autonomy.

This will require a range of interventions, including comprehensive sexuality education that imparts medically accurate, culturally sensitive and rights-based information; stigma-free health services; and gender-equal opportunities in the workplace and leadership roles.

Today, we celebrate the progress made through legislative changes, which brings us closer to the promise of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development and its call to put the rights of individuals, especially women and girls, at the heart of sustainable development.

Now, our task is to accelerate the pace of change through continued, ambitious reforms, backed by more investment and greater political will.

Sexual and reproductive rights, in their entirety, belong to everyone. All legal systems must stand up for that.

Human Rights Day statement by UNFPA Executive Director

Dr Natalia Kanem

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sir Wes Hall, the grand old man

Sir Wes Hall, the grand old man

Biographies, autobiographies and memoirs about Caribbean people unwittingly carry the burden of history. So much has gone unrecorded; and academic histories tend to produce images of the broader landscape: sweeping statements about major events of an epoch. As useful as that is, it often glosses over the ­minutiae that add texture to the lives that ­inhabited those times.

Captain, the party sinking...

After 72 hours of voting, less than 10,000 voters (of 105,894 registered voters) turned out to give a 92-per cent mandate to the political leader of the People’s National Movement, with the least votes cast on the day of the convention.

Exiting CLICO

Exiting CLICO

AT over $18 billion, the January 2009 collapse of insurance company CLICO resulted in the largest bailout in T&T’s history. So, clearly last week’s news that the Central Bank had relinquished its control of the insurance company after 13 years and ten months is a financial milestone for this country.

Support local enterprise, develop the country

As we look at the recent destruction of parts of the Manzanilla Road occasioned by excessive rainfall, we may recall an even greater such mishap in 2014, when an unusual tide not only took away parts of the Manzanilla Road but also some buildings. We are seeing a repeat today, though not quite as devastating.

The reported intention of the Ministry of Works and Transport to construct bypasses as necessary is obviously the way to go. Following 2014, there was at first a similar measure reportedly being considered to have been done by foreign competency.

A real test for acting Commissioner Jacob

Please permit me to congratulate acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob on awarding himself a B+ grade in the ongoing fight against crime. I have not witnessed such a hard-fought and rigorous self-assessment by anyone since my ten-year-old nephew dubbed himself “Grand Pokémon Master” after amassing a total of five Pokémon cards.

Laws only meaningful if implemented fully

As we mark this year’s Human Rights Day, we call on people everywhere to #StandUp4HumanRights.

All eight billion people alive today should enjoy all human rights, as defined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as other international agreements and national laws.