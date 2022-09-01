Laws should address the responsibility of ownership

Much like a voice crying in the wilderness, I have been a strong advocate of replacing the existing Dangerous Dogs Act by a “Responsible Ownership Bill”.
This bill would seek to better balance the rights of the companion organism itself, the owners of companion, living organisms (whether cells, fish, bird or reptile), as well as those of the intended host community, while simultaneously prioritising the welfare of the companion organism.
Welfare would include the organism’s food, shelter, health and reproductive well-being.
The burden to satisfy these should fall on the applicant for ownership. An authorising agency of not more than five persons with power to seek appropriate expertise as required would arbitrate before a permit is issued.
The recent incident that resulted in loss of a life demonstrates the urgent need to revisit current legislation.
Many assertions have been made that the current bill was based on consultations, but evidently the existing legislation has been grossly ineffective. It is within this context that an alternative approach may be more appropriate.
Genetic modification technology makes naming breeds of dangerous dogs an extremely hazardous and unreliable task.
Additionally, there are associated risks with every form of domestication of live companion organisms that can even extend to companionship among human beings.
Accordingly, the existing legislation appears to be counter-productive. I strongly believe legislation should address the fundamental issue, which is simply “the responsibility of ownership”.
With every right, there is a corresponding responsibility. We habitually but studiously ignore concomitant responsibility.
Finally, knowing there could never be perfect balance of these three interests, legislation must include provision for indemnifying the negative consequences of imbalances whenever these occur.
Samuel B Howard