Laws should address the responsibility of ownership

Much like a voice crying in the wilderness, I have been a strong advocate of replacing the existing Dangerous Dogs Act by a “Responsible Ownership Bill”.

This bill would seek to better balance the rights of the companion organism itself, the owners of companion, living organisms (whether cells, fish, bird or reptile), as well as those of the intended host community, while simultaneously prioritising the welfare of the companion organism.

Welfare would include the organism’s food, shelter, health and reproductive well-being.

The burden to satisfy these should fall on the applicant for ownership. An authorising agency of not more than five persons with power to seek appropriate expertise as required would arbitrate before a permit is issued.

The recent incident that resulted in loss of a life demonstrates the urgent need to revisit current legislation.

Many assertions have been made that the current bill was based on consultations, but evidently the existing legislation has been grossly ineffective. It is within this context that an alternative approach may be more appropriate.

Genetic modification technology makes naming breeds of dangerous dogs an extremely hazardous and unreliable task.

Additionally, there are associated risks with every form of domestication of live companion organisms that can even extend to companionship among human beings.

Accordingly, the existing legislation appears to be counter-productive. I strongly believe legislation should address the fundamental issue, which is simply “the responsibility of ownership”.

With every right, there is a corresponding responsibility. We habitually but studiously ignore concomitant responsibility.

Finally, knowing there could never be perfect balance of these three interests, ­legislation must include provision for indemnifying the negative consequences of imbalances whenever these occur.

Samuel B Howard

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Putin’s war crimes

In 2008, President Vladimir ­Putin of Russia invaded Georgia. In 2014, he repeated military history by invading Crimea. Hence, it need occasion no great surprise that on February 24, 2022, the Russian presi­dent repeated military history one more time by his unprovoked, illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Half-a-loaf wage negotiations

The old adage, “half a loaf is better than none”, which implies something is better than nothing even though it is less than requested or expected, is all-too-applicable in the current economic situation that Trinidad and Tobago finds itself.

OPM must do better

The fete, Stink and Dutty, would not have had the same appeal if it was framed as “Stink and Dirty”. Nor would IN.DE.PAINT.DANCE have reached its target audience if it used traditional language.

Tossing the burden to children?

I was appalled to see one newspaper calling for mandatory masking of children when schools reopen.

Countries that track such things have already noted developmental delays due to younger children being unable to see other people’s expressions during the two years of mask mandates.

Evidence of respiratory effects for both children and adults has also been recorded.

Laws should address the responsibility of ownership

Much like a voice crying in the wilderness, I have been a strong advocate of replacing the existing Dangerous Dogs Act by a “Responsible Ownership Bill”.

This bill would seek to better balance the rights of the companion organism itself, the owners of companion, living organisms (whether cells, fish, bird or reptile), as well as those of the intended host community, while simultaneously prioritising the welfare of the companion organism.