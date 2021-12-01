Lead the way, T&T

In Tuesday’s Express, the letter by Lynette Joseph, “That person in the mirror...”, reminded me of Michael Jackson’s song, which went, “I’m starting with the man in the mirror, I’m asking him to change his ways.”
T&T, can we start to respect one another, even those with whom we disagree? Stop illegally building structures too near to rivers; removing trees from the mountains, causing landslides; and changing the natural watercourses. Then when there is flooding, we expect the Government to use taxpayers’ money to pay to compensate you for your ignorance.
Also on Tuesday, “Make vaccination mandatory, Mr PM”, a letter by Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, is the correct way to handle this Covid-19 virus before too many more of our citizens die.
Let T&T be bold enough to be the first small country to lead the way.