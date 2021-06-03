I read two of our leaders’ Indian Arrival Day messages—one by our Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, and the other by our Opposition Leader, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and was quite pleased to hear the call for unity by both parties.
This is something many of our citizens are consistently calling for amid this pandemic, especially with our politicians–myself being one of them. Who also desires to see this with our two major political parties that now sit in Parliament?
What I find very sad is the fact that while our leaders advise the population of the need for unity in this time of crisis, putting aside partisan and division, they themselves refuse to do so, in my opinion.
Why have they not come together and done what they are calling for, from citizens? If there is any real division being seen at this time, it is coming from our politicians it is glaring in the public domain for all to see. Almost every single day, our leaders are at each other’s throats, criticising and blaming each other, with the population as the audience.
To our leaders—that which you stated in your Indian Arrival Day messages, we need to see what you said being practised. If you are declaring unity, let the nation witness this coming from your life as leaders.
In my personal opinion, in humility and all respect, the most divisive behaviour is coming from those who you expect would know better—our leaders. What I am saying is the honest truth, not condemning anyone, but this is how it looks from those on the outside looking in.
Thank you for your messages on Indian Arrival Day, but what is even more important going forward—let us see it being demonstrated by the messengers.
I hold firm to the belief that what this country needs amid this pandemic is that spirit of unity and oneness to deal with this deadly virus. Our leaders must be exemplars by what they say and, more importantly, their actions to foster this unity.
Now is not the time to hold on to past hurts and personal grudges, but close ranks as one fighting for the same cause. Please, leaders, let’s do it together.
We continue to see high infected numbers and daily deaths in Trinidad and Tobago. This can cause us to lose hope, and our confidence and faith can waiver.
The best of us can come to this point in the fight against this virus. However, we must realise it is not just T&T; many around the world are also going through this, and are in an even worse predicament. While some are coming out and are having better days, this did not happen overnight for them. They, too, had their struggles.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan