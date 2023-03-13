Leaders must lead

An effective leader does not just sit and delegate, but is willing to work at times with the team to make things better.
Too often, we confuse a leader with a manager. These are two distinct roles, and there are times when a leader is called upon to manage; however, in today’s world, if you want to succeed, leaders must be willing to soil their hands, be in the sun, and be present at times to motivate followers.
In Trinidad and Tobago, we lack what I call modern-day leadership, which pushes followers (my opinion). When we look at great leaders in the past such as the late Martin Luther King Jnr, Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, and current Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I see a form of leadership that say follow me, this is how it is done. Millions all around the world have taken note on seeing this leadership in action.
As Trinidad and Tobago faces numerous challenges, it is critical that our leaders shift gears at times to deal with what lies ahead.
You cannot replace the personal touch and physical presence with talk; where you get the most support, face-to-face dialogue is important.
Also, a true leader of the people goes where he perceives he is not wanted. I am not trying to put anyone down, but in T&T, leadership with an emphasis on the political stage needs to step up and do better. We have too many “chair” leaders. The sun is good for the health of us all—so I was told.
I do hope this short letter from a son of the soil will have some of our leaders do a heart search and, where improvement is needed, be bold enough to make the necessary adjustments.
I conclude with this advice to our leaders: do not tell the people to do something when your life holds no evidence of what you are calling upon them to do. Lead not just by words, but by deeds.
Let us do it together and make Trinidad and Tobago a better place to live. Leaders, all eyes are on you; this goes with the territory, and we continue to pray for you that God will grant you the wisdom to lead T&T. Believe me, we can make it if we try with the help of God.