Leaders must not take citizens for granted

Are you familiar with the words “Like you are taking me for granted?”

Well this is a popular saying when you are just treating someone any old way. You have gotten so comfortable with someone that you believe you can get away with anything. Over the years this is the conduct of some of our politicians. They have grown familiar with their voters, they know exactly which card to play at election time (note: tell me what you need I will get it done), securing your vote to get them into office. Then they continue down the same old road treating voters as they well please until the next general election is called and the story repeats itself.

I have heard it said by a politician that the people in Trinidad and Tobago are peaceable and they forget easily, by the time election comes they would have forgotten that (referring to incidents). This is taking people for granted and believing that they are puppets and you are their master.

I would like our politicians to know for their own good that times have changed in Trinidad and Tobago. The voters have come of age and are not prepared anymore to accept sweet talk. Performance beats old talk any day.

The Tobago THA election tells a story that must be taken very seriously by all politicians. Let me state emphatically as a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago having the right to vote I am not any party cardholder but do vote by listening to parties’ manifesto and past performances. I stand firm on the belief that there is right and there is wrong and no one is immune; everyone should be treated fairly without friend or favour. Knowing this, I cannot blatantly use all types of excuses to defend wrong as it is against my conscience.

To our chosen leaders, please do not take citizens for granted but treat them with the respect that they truly deserve. They are not to be used for achieving a certain goal and after that they are cast aside until required again. That could never be right. They now have to beg and use all means just to get basic needs met.

This is politics in Trinidad and Tobago. Come on we must do better than this. We are in the 21st century, let us treat one another right.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

