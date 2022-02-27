Leaders must stand together against Russia’s threat to peace

The current invasion of Ukraine by Russia may well be described as “From Russia with hate”. Fully charged with deception, lies and false assurances from Vladimir Putin, who should be outrightly condemned in strongest word and action, world leaders must bind together to show their disapproval.
Already we see the ill-effects as refugees leave their settled life in a country they built with due process of hard work and settlement into life, almost having to start from scratch elsewhere, courtesy Putin. An estimated five million Ukrainians are projected to seek refuge.
Bothersome, further, is there seems to be no justifiable cause for this act of terrorism by one country against another. Well do we recall the invasion of Grenada some years ago, accepted as desirable to secure the Caribbean region and allegedly in response to a request from neighbouring countries.
The full-force attack has already killed hundreds, and only contained by resistance of Ukraine, may be described by slogans like, “all is fair in war”, even the war itself is grossly unfair. The world must stand in unanimity over this threat to peace.
This is no time for sitting on the fence. Already China and India abstained on a resolution when they should be joining the call for an urgent meeting of the entire United Nations General Assembly as the United States has done. Both the UK and France have shown action aimed at getting Russia to understand their position.
Other European countries have also joined in the condemnation and pledged some arms and defensive ammunition, notably Germany. Poland and Sweden have chosen to give up their prized World Cup matches against Russia. Commendable message sent. FIFA may want to examine this without sanction to those two countries.
Stay up, Ukraine, the world is with you!
We recall “From Russia with love”.
We reject “From Russia with hate”.
Lennox Sirjuesingh
Chaguanas