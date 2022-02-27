Leaders must stand together against Russia’s threat to peace

Blue Devils! Ugly, revolting, frightening, discomforting, devilish. Children cry when they see them, many wince. Whence have they come? The answer is from us, not from hell, but the hell in us and the hell we have created.

The blue devils come from a sacred space. Participants pray and fast before assuming that repulsive demeanour. The art properly practised is sacred and we can learn a few things from it.