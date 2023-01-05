Leaders, show the people you care

“The people need to see that our leaders care, not just with words but with their physical presence.”
It is clear to me that some of our leaders know very well how to disappear conveniently when there is a crisis, and I make reference to our politicians on both sides.
How many of them were visible with that massive flooding in November 2022, consistently in the trenches with the people?
You are the ones who made the commitment to serve if elected to office; you should have been first on the scene—not just in a crisis, but regularly in your constituency, walking the streets meeting the people.
If you call a general election tomorrow, I am sure you will be there 24/7.
Hot sun will not kill you.
Some of our leaders are like ghosts: present in spirit but not in the flesh—and that is not a sign of a good leader.
This has been the pattern for decades with no improvement: using citizens for your own gain, then treat them with scant courtesy, disrespecting them at times, and taking them for granted. Better must be done by leaders in 2023.
Sometimes all that is needed to calm a storm (in rough times) is a leader’s presence, and by doing this, people see this as having a leader who cares and is concerned about them.
Allow me to wax spiritual here—this was one of Christ’s strengths; the people not only heard him, but also felt his physical presence. The man on the street needs your presence, leaders. Is it that you believe you have arrived and no longer require the people? I hope not, because the same power that brought you up can also bring you down.
Do not let pride get the better of you, for I have seen in my own lifetime what pride can do to a person. Haughtiness comes before a fall, so stay humble and serve the people.
Yes, we are early into 2023, and I encourage you, our leaders, to return to the people, to see them, to listen to them, to be present as much as possible, and to show them you care through your actions.
It is then and only then that you will have their full attention and support through good times and bad. I call it “back to basics”. It will work all the time and never get old. When you show people you are there with them, the majority will stand with you.
I conclude that leaders should lead by example, setting a good example for others to follow, and leaving a rich legacy for those who come after them to follow in their footsteps. Let us do it together.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan