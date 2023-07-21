Leaders under scrutiny as allegations fly

Disappointment and disgust grip citizens of Trinidad and Tobago as their public and Government leaders are embroiled in a shocking scandal. A special sitting of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) on Wednesday exposed serious allegations against top Government officials, leaving the nation in turmoil.
During the THA sitting, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine stunned the nation by allowing a video recording to be submitted. The video levelled a damning accusation against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, accusing him of conspiracy involving the political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, the Police Commissioner, a senior police officer and a senior attorney.
The allegations are a gross abuse of political and police authority, with claims of conducting a political witch-hunt against opponents of the ruling party. The whistleblower’s information, presented with absolute privilege in the THA, accused high-ranking officials of bribery and political persecution to further their agendas.
The denials came swiftly after the THA sitting, with those accused strongly refuting any involvement in the alleged conspiracy.
The prime minister, in response, took to national television to proclaim the chief secretary and the presiding officer had broken laws introduced under Section 11 of Trinidad and Tobago’s governing laws. These charges—witness tampering and obstruction of justice—carry severe penalties, including fines of up to $100,000 and imprisonment of up to 25 years.
In a passionate plea for justice, Dr Rowley stated he would not intervene with force, but would allow the justice system to take action. He urged the Police Service to initiate investigations into those accused of witness tampering and obstruction of justice.
The prime minister also accused the opposition leader of using the testimonies from the THA to launch attacks on his character in a bid to win the local government election.
Such an unprecedented act of allowing a stranger to voice contempt in the parliamentary forum has never occurred in the UN or any Commonwealth country.
As citizens look on with dismay, trust in the nation’s leadership has been shattered. The ongoing infighting among Government officials diverts attention from critical issues, leaving them unresolved.
The country’s motto, “Together we Aspire, Together we Achieve”, seems distant when leaders are divided, hindering progress and potentially relegating the nation to remain in the status of a Third World country.
A call for change rings louder than ever before. The citizens demand fresh faces with good intentions for the country to take the reins of leadership. Unity and solidarity among the populace are essential to envisioning a better Trinidad and Tobago, where hope is restored to a struggling nation.
The situation demands immediate attention and thorough investigation to establish political accountability and uncover the truth behind these allegations.
Without such measures, the crisis risks becoming a mere spectacle of conspiracy theories and political manoeuvres. The call for accountability must transcend partisan lines, and the entire nation must unite in demanding truth and justice.
The future of Trinidad and Tobago lies in the hands of its citizens, who must stand together to bring about the change they seek and hold their leaders accountable for their actions.
Only through collective efforts can the country hope to overcome this crisis and steer towards a brighter, more transparent and accountable future.
Anarion Mason