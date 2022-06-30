Leaders with positive potential

To whom much is given, much is expected. Trade unions are blessed with both financial and human resources, but they downplay their wealth with hunger marches. The digital age is reducing labour-intensive production, so the army of workers once available for trade union membership is dwindling.

As the business class refuses to compromise its profits and workers keep marching for bread, trade unions are only able to negotiate for crumbs, and sometimes they get only stone.

Unions have the caring principle right and the potential to elevate, if not, to eliminate the working class. Trade unions must rock the boat and become the producers of goods and providers of services. Relevance must be the target as they transform the working class to join the ranks of business owners. Or are you going to continue to be the old wines in old skin?

At present, trade unions have the image of agents of poverty for the working class, only accepting alms from investors. Time to shock the world out of this second-class syndrome and show how workers can become a lethal force without disrupting economies, but contribu­ting instead.

Don’t they know how to read and interpret income statements and balance sheets and make business decisions? Don’t they know when businesses are prospering? Can’t they anticipate the uncaring, meagre offers by governments? The very society of which they are a part always thinks employees are undeserving because of the disruption they cause.

Trade unions, you are the sleeping giant and you should play the role. Your control over productivity, both quality and quantity, is unmatched by any other.

Be wary that the leaders might be the beneficiaries of your hard-earned increases and your annual dues. When these amounts swell the coffers of the union, the major reduction is for the salaries and pension of the administration. And the mem­bership?

In addition, when the service life of labour expires, unions can continue their reward system of assisting the retired membership with pension. This is a practical alleviation of poverty and not just lip service.

Trade union leaders, please, take your organisation to the head of the class and be not distracted by political opportunists about sharing power or getting just a bigger bite of the cherry. You have been existing on half a loaf for too long.

When all else fails, we usually take our troubles through our link to the Lord in prayer. At the height of Covid-19, did our religious leaders get lost in the melee? Did they go into hiding or were they themselves fighting and contracting the virus? Did they submit to the bullying to vaccinate? Was the flock left unattended? Did they preach or deny that they were given a divine healing mechanism called the immune system to deal with the virus? Did they dress in sackcloth to ward off the plague?

Religious leaders, in any jurisdiction, have the highest level of influence on people. You can lead people to better or to worse. People will make any sacrifice to have a front seat in the afterlife. In Trinidad and Tobago, it appeared that your faith was shaken, you relinquished the ru­lership to a man-made phenomenon and left the flock to stray.

Covid-19 must not be an excuse, but one of life’s lessons. What was the choice of these leaders? Be not mistaken or cast doubt in the minds of the multitude or sit on the fence.

Not quite out of the woods as yet, the old people will say Trini­dad and Tobago “not looking too Catholic” emerging from the trials and tribulations.

Trade unions and religious bodies can merge for the betterment of mankind. We need to live and share the burden of the cross, both the one per cent and the 99 per cent, by:

• developing an abundant spirit, appreciating what is provided and not complaining about the artificial shortages

• cultivating pure and honest character to overcome routine obstacles

• freeing ourselves from worldly turmoil, as it is not the divine standard

• practising the way of preserving health for nurturing, caring and energising our true being

• being moderate in eating and drinking, and sharing the surplus

• operating differently from the masses, for they feed on misleading trends

• keeping a cheerful mood and being content with circumstances, for each has contributed to the situation, and we know we can overcome the challenges.

God has blessed, is blessing and will continue to bless this nation.

Lennox Francis

Couva

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Women in T&T have to be extremely careful

A mother is chopped to death defending her 21-year-old daughter.

The story is that the suspect was recently released from a four-year jail term, which he served because of seriously harming the girl. This translates to a child under age 18 in a relationship that endangered her. What age is the man with the weapon?

Safe than sorry

Regardless of religious per­suasion, many citizens of T&T are today thanking God for sparing the country from what could have been.

Our weathermen and wo­men did their jobs. It is good that the Government took the warnings seriously. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

Unfortunately, there were some in the public sector who chose to ignore the Government’s directive to close.

After-game fetes a frustration

The residents of Phases Two and Three of La Horquetta and environs, in Arima, are once again being affected by our neighbouring recreational grounds, located in Phase Two—by the ongoing Football Ascension Tournament.

Leaders with positive potential

To whom much is given, much is expected. Trade unions are blessed with both financial and human resources, but they downplay their wealth with hunger marches. The digital age is reducing labour-intensive production, so the army of workers once available for trade union membership is dwindling.

Unspecial Windies cricket

I intend no disrespect to the weaker teams in cricket, concerning the recent West Indies (WI) men’s squad’s very satisfying successes against them in the cases of the Netherlands and Bangladesh in this year’s One Day International (ODI) and Test cricket series, but to the discerning eye, this is cause to weep rather than celebrate.

Don’t ease up on Covid as yet

The Cabinet has listed monkeypox as a dangerous infectious disease and more countries are reporting finding the virus, and yet the Government has stopped Covid testing to enter Trinidad and Tobago.

That doesn’t make sense.

Also, people think Covid cases are dropping here, as the daily reports of cases have lessened a lot. This may not be true, as self-testing kits are easily available at all pharmacies.