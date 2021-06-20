Leadership and the return to normalcy

AMIDST our continuing Covid trauma as a small country, my heart feels glad that there are leaders elsewhere in the world who are succeeding in leading their people out of the bondage of this all-conquering virus into a promised land of normalcy for tomorrow.
The 86,000 spectators in the Euro 2020 Hungary/Portugal game, unmasked and frenzied, were a joy to behold, savouring their long lost freedom, thanks to leadership which led them to that place, and for those who still wore masks, it reflected an enlightened approach to balancing the need to be cautious as you begin to live.
The US is also on course, with children going to Disney World and the restaurants and bars alive once more; and even with its slight setback as this demonic virus is likely to create from time to time, England’s London Philharmonic Orchestra seems set to perform in September.
India is singular, being almost on the brink yet on a path to recovery, and even Brazil, notwithstanding its dire situation, is signalling a return to normalcy with Copa America.
Australia and New Zealand have long been on a path to normalcy and Africa is desperately trying to move forward despite having to dump millions of infected vaccines and having to cope with anti-vaccine syndrome because of years of exploitation with untested vaccines by Big Pharma.
You may say that these are First World countries with a decided advantage over accessing vaccines while we as Third World continue to be discriminated against, but this is the way in the world, not only in vaccines, but in all things.
But even against this kind of inequity, PM Mottley took the initiative to source vaccines from India, the smaller Caribbean islands used their Commonwealth links to do the same, and Guyana reached out as far as Russia to source theirs.
Little Grenada can take pride in its reported 161 cases and one death; Barbados from day one seems in control despite the Soufriere fallout amidst the pandemic and the smaller islands are so well placed as to be able to gift vaccines to T&T.
Guyana is reportedly using an efficient drive-through in its vaccination system and Jamaica, even with its initial difficulties, is moving forward.
The common denominator of all these efforts in the leadership of both these First World and Caribbean countries was securing vaccines, first and foremost, to protect the people, and combining the ensuing vaccination drive with a proportionate restriction and relief system, balancing the “life and livelihood” syndrome on a pathway to full recovery as seems well possible now.
What has been our situation in this country? The evidence suggests that securing vaccines never seemed the priority as with the countries above, and when that finally hit home, the leadership here became involved in so much confusion, confessing first to a Caricom distraction in our efforts to obtain vaccines for this country, seeking to play down Mottley’s generosity re vaccines with something less than honest, getting into a political tussle with the Opposition about vaccines from India and even with the Indian ambassador, embarrassingly so, and lately, into a serious spat with Guyana over their alleged use of the non-WHO-approved Sputnik V.
With vaccines in short supply, the recourse was to African and US platforms, but both from all accounts, are turning out to be not so reliable.
When vaccines did arrive as a gift from China the mismanagement of it all was unimaginably colossal for the first three days, its continuance even after.
But other than the securing of vaccines which has been a relative failure to date, the favoured strategy in this country, as against the proportionality between “life and livelihood“ employed by these countries slowly emerging from the pandemic, is to engage in all forms of “lockdown”, but the frightening numbers about deaths and infections pose many questions about the true effectiveness of this ploy.
The weekend is a classic manifestation of this with the nation in total lockdown with little concern for the level of stress on a people so bogged down for such a long time which is in sharp contrast to the frenzied hysteria of the 68,000 crowd watching Hungary’s second game against France, and if you thought this was reckless leadership, think again, for each spectator admitted had to wear a band indicating that he/she had been vaccinated twice.
We can only hope that our sacrifice will pay off as the rest of the world moves merrily along, even though the threat of a spike from the vaccine fiasco of last week looms, similar to the Easter debacle.
But even as we hope we can pray!
Dr Errol N Benjamin