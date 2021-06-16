KEITH ROWLEY proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that he is a true leader when he addressed Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.
He apologised to the nation for what took place earlier in the week at the various health centres throughout the country.
He blamed no one. No minister, no individual.
He took full responsibility.
He did not shirk his responsibility to his country.
Suppose I am an offshore oil worker. If a barrel of oil is spilled into the Atlantic Ocean at 3 am and I am sleeping the responsibility is still mine.
The buck stops with me.
I am responsible for my team, the equipment and the environment.
A true leader takes responsibility for failure.
Competent leaders are humble and admit their mistakes.
Great leaders do not pass the buck.
Well done, sir.
Thanks for your leadership.
Look and learn T&T.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town