About seven years ago, the water main on Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley, ruptured and was left leaking for nine months before it was repaired. August last year, we saw a repeat of that rupture and about three weeks ago, an attempt was made to repair it.
As usual, after the “repair” was done, we were left with a gaping hole in the road. Following that, road repairs were undertaken and on the surface everything looked good, but in reality, the leak repair was not done properly and the hole was neatly covered up. The result is that the water is now seeping through the porous make-up of the patch.
If the authorities are interested, this leak is at the corner of G Ramkisoon #2 and Morne Coco Road. This time, please ensure that the leak has been stopped before repaving the road.
Richard Deane
Diego Martin