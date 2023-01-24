About seven years ago, the water main on Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley, ruptured and was left leaking for nine months before it was repaired. August last year, we saw a repeat of that rupture and about three weeks ago, an attempt was made to repair it.

As usual, after the “repair” was done, we were left with a gaping hole in the road. Follow­ing that, road repairs were undertaken and on the surface everything looked good, but in reality, the leak repair was not done properly and the hole was neatly covered up. The result is that the water is now seeping through the porous make-up of the patch.

If the authorities are interested, this leak is at the corner of G Ramkisoon #2 and Morne Coco Road. This time, please ensure that the leak has been stopped before repaving the road.

Richard Deane

Diego Martin

Energising the energy sector

One of the most important annual conferences held in T&T comes to an end today at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, but not before a crucial announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that could have a fundamental effect on how this country attracts companies to explore and develop its oil and gas resources.

Dragon back in play

The decision by the United States government to grant a licence allowing Trinidad and Tobago to develop the Dragon gas field in Venezuelan territorial waters is a major win for T&T and Caricom.

It is a dramatic demonstration of what is possible when the region stands united.

This point was emphasised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in announcing the decision yesterday when he acknowledged and thanked his Caricom colleagues one by one for their lobbying efforts which have now borne fruit.

Westminster system and our Constitution

People often use the phrase “Westminster system” without clarifying what they mean. Sometimes, it is a sort of pejorative and sometimes hinted at as a determinant.

Fresh air needed to resuscitate UNC

The question right now is not whether Roodal Moonilal has the charisma or is sufficiently iconic to be the leader the UNC (United National Congress) needs. What matters is causing a repeat of what happened in 2010.

You see, by that time and for some years before, it was widely felt that Basdeo Panday had already run out of high-octane premium gas and he was just making up numbers, going through the motion, by holding on to the party’s leadership.

Who scratched Israel Khan?

So after the recent furore, Ms Christine Kangaloo received the maximum votes (48) that she could have realistically expected. It would seem that none of the Independents were swayed by the antics of the Opposition and their supporters.

A total of 48 votes would suggest that the Government’s 22 sitting MPs, the 16 senators the President appointed on advice from the PM, the House Speaker and, most importantly and significantly, the nine Independent senators appointed by the honourable President vo­ted in favour of Ms Kangaloo—creating an overwhelming majority and an overwhelming victory.

Prevent our youths from going astray

As I continue to be informed of events taking place in our country, I just cannot miss the fact that our youth are consistently leaving us and being taken away by the gun.

When you look at the murders and the age group, many of them are what I call “young people.” Also, with their involvement in gangs and criminal activity, our youths are in the thick of things. If you are a parent or have to care for children, teens, or young adults and they are going in the right direction, please be thankful for this.