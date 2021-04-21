Learn from Khan’s exemplary style

Recently, there have been significant voices articulating concern on the growing societal disrespect and incivility with regard to the manner in which persons seek to bring attention to, or address, their concerns.
Perhaps politicians can remedy this negative trend. They can initiate the process by implementing the undisputed legacy of the late minister Franklin Khan, who demonstrated that political efficacy can be achieved while maintaining personal dignity.
The approbations made of him were no platitudes, for no corrupt communication proceeded out of his mouth (Ephesians 4:29) during his functioning as a politician, irrespective of the matter, or the manner in which it was brought to his attention.
It is widely acknowledged that Minister Khan focused on issues and did not resort to “tit for tat” or character assassination to attempt to prove to the electorate he was working for them. He abstained from such behaviours, yet all and sundry knew and admired his exemplary political style.
His refined political practice, if adopted, has the potential to significantly contribute to a better society. Can our politicians accept the challenge?
Phyllis Joseph
via e-mail