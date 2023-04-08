Learn from the ultimate sacrifice

On behalf of myself, the governance team and supporters of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), I wish each and every citizen of this beautiful twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago a blessed, holy and happy Easter.
As we celebrate this special time, let us reflect on the fact that God sacrificed his only son to give us a second chance. Through the ultimate sacrifice of his very life, Jesus ensured that all Christians would have the opportunity to navigate the challenges of this world and earn the right to one day be with him in glory.
This time is celebrated as the Easter Triduum—over a three-day period. Holy Thursday celebrates The Last Supper; Good Friday remembers the Passion and Death of Jesus; and Glorious Saturday, the Resurrection of Jesus. He gave his life so that we may have life, and have it abundantly.
I call on all citizens—in particular all politicians, whoever you are, wherever you are, whatever has happened in the past—to reflect, to forgive and to understand that it’s only through service and sacrifice that we will build a nation of which we can be proud. A nation where each and every one of us can live in harmony, and be assured of a future where all basic needs are met, and we are safe and secure in the knowledge that our leadership follows the message of Christ.
The NTA is built on the foundation of service and on the concept of “treating others as you would like to be treated”. Faith makes all things possible once we BELIEVE.
I end by once again wishing each and everyone a blessed Easter, filled with love and the grace of God. May your hearts be filled with joy, and your homes with peace. May the light of Christ guide you through the darkness and bring you to the path of righteousness.
Gary Griffith
political leader, NTA