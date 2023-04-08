Learn from the ultimate sacrifice

On behalf of myself, the governance team and supporters of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), I wish each and every citizen of this beautiful twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago a blessed, holy and happy Easter.

As we celebrate this special time, let us reflect on the fact that God sacrificed his only son to give us a second chance. Through the ultimate sacrifice of his very life, Jesus ensured that all Christians would have the opportunity to navigate the challenges of this world and earn the right to one day be with him in glory.

This time is celebrated as the Easter Triduum—over a three-day period. Holy Thursday celebrates The Last Supper; Good Friday remembers the Passion and Death of Jesus; and Glorious Saturday, the Resurrection of Jesus. He gave his life so that we may have life, and have it abundantly.

I call on all citizens—in particular all politicians, whoever you are, wherever you are, whatever has happened in the past—to reflect, to forgive and to understand that it’s only through service and sacrifice that we will build a nation of which we can be proud. A nation where each and every one of us can live in harmony, and be assured of a future where all basic needs are met, and we are safe and secure in the knowledge that our leadership follows the message of Christ.

The NTA is built on the foundation of service and on the concept of “treating others as you would like to be treated”. Faith makes all things possible once we BELIEVE.

I end by once again wishing each and everyone a blessed Easter, filled with love and the grace of God. May your hearts be filled with joy, and your homes with peace. May the light of Christ guide you through the darkness and bring you to the path of righteousness.

Gary Griffith

political leader, NTA

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The noise nuisance

The noise nuisance

CONFRONTED by the unrelenting torment of citizens caused by unregulated noise in every nook and cranny of the country, neither of the two responsible national organisations could offer even a semblance of relief, or word that relief is on its way. On Wednesday, two days before the start of this extended Easter weekend when loud music will blare everywhere, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) at once ­emboldened noisemakers and told tens of thousands of people to surrender to their fate.

Privatise PTSC...fast

Public transport is becoming overbearing in this country. It is time for somebody who is competent enough to run the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC). There are too many incompetent people around, holding down big positions and not doing what they are supposed to do.

Corruption that kills a place

Corruption that kills a place

Just over a week ago, the chair of the Housing Development Corporation, Noel Garcia, was reported to have said that now that the figure for tenants’ arrears is approaching $157 million, its management is considering evictions and other severe actions.

This followed the disclosure by Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis that this debt was one of the reasons for the HDC’s inability to meet its outstanding payment of $1.3 billion to contractors.

Learn from the ultimate sacrifice

On behalf of myself, the governance team and supporters of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), I wish each and every citizen of this beautiful twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago a blessed, holy and happy Easter.

As we celebrate this special time, let us reflect on the fact that God sacrificed his only son to give us a second chance. Through the ultimate sacrifice of his very life, Jesus ensured that all Christians would have the opportunity to navigate the challenges of this world and earn the right to one day be with him in glory.

Not fit for the job: PM should move Hinds

After the double tragedy in which a mother and child were burnt to death in their house, and noting that the nearest fire station could not find a working fire tender, Minister Hinds stated on live national television that he doesn’t know how many fire stations are without working fire tenders. The incompetence of the man is mind-boggling!

True purpose of Whitsun

This is an appeal to all Members of the House of Representatives, the Senate, the Inter-Religious Organisation or anyone who is in a position to influence elementary amendments of our written laws.