Learn from your mistakes

One-man-one-vote is a most difficult form of government. From time to time the results can be erratic. People are sometimes fickle. They get bored with stable, steady improvements in life, and in a reckless moment they vote for a change for change sake—LK Yew.

In new countries, democracies that work produce results only when there is an honest and effective government, which means a people smart enough to elect a government. Remember, “elected governments are only as good as the people who choose them”—LK Yew.

On 14/12/2021 I wrote the following in the Guardian, “as a member and supporter of the PNM I take no comfort in our party election defeat in Tobago, equally so while I respect the right of my fellow Trinbagonians in Tobago to exercise their democratic rights in electing the candidate partly of their choice.

“I take no comfort in their choice of a party led not only by a man of serious questionable credibility but a proven incompetent buffoon.”

Tobagonians, whether in a mood of fecklessness and/or their dissatisfaction with the internal convulsions that were taking place in the PNM, went for change with a vengeance.

Now the very leader of the PNM calling for fresh elections was partly responsible for the party’s defeat. The mood of the Tobago electorate in 2021 was unforgiving and they refused to accept anything the PNM made available to them.

Such is the fecklessness/recklessness referred to by L Kuan Yew, it was change for change sake. Politics is about people, and never in life as a political activist have I taken them for granted.

I hope the call by the Prime Minister, a Tobagonian himself, for fresh elections is not shooting before he sees “the proverbial white of the eye”.

I clearly understand his anxiety to recover lost ground. If I were him, I would leave the current fight to the party’s Tobago leadership. Everything in politics is about timing. His timing and decision were wrong after the 6/6 impasse.

There is no doubt in my mind that young Farley Augustine is on a political suicide course. He has bitten off more than he can chew. He continues to display how inexperienced he is for the task now before him, with Duke like a political cobra waiting to devour him.

A reinvigorated PNM is smelling Farley’s blood. Young Farley, now surrounded by opportunists and political vampires, is in more trouble than Duke and the PDP.

Now more than ever he needs the best political advice available to him from experienced, patriotic, independent Trinbagonian thinkers, not talkers.

Like so many of our political gladiators past and present, on assuming power they discard the builders and gravitate to their financiers and disciples of the PIP, “party in power”. They will desert Farley faster than he deserted Duke.

The institution of government is too important to be left to fecklessness/recklessness. There is no substitute for experience.

Learn from your mistakes, avoid vindictiveness, do not make unnecessary enemies, avoid engaging in verbal accelerations without ensuring you are in the right political gear.

Silence is always an option, no comment is still a comment and, finally, time your shots. Timing is one of the hallmarks of good leadership.

I can only hope both the Prime Minister and political leader of the PNM and young Chief Secretary Farley have learnt from their mistakes that are now adversely affecting the people of Tobago.

Fecklessness/recklessness did not solve the problem; will fresh elections solve it? Only time and the electorate of Tobago will determine that. After all, it is their problem.

Ferdie Ferreira

