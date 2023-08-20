Learn how to do the Heimlich

After reading the sad and unfortunate incident of two-year-old Raniah Lewis who died after choking on a chenette seed, I thought it would be in the best interest of our people to learn more about the Heimlich manoeuvre (HM).
This manoeuvre is a method that has been established and recommended by doctors and health professionals in the case of choking, or anaphylactic cases, which should be administered immediately.
This compression method is to cough up any of the foreign material lodged in the air passage that is preventing the free flow of oxygen to the lungs.
I think this HM manoeuvre would have unclogged the chenette from the airway of the child only if the child’s uncle had some experience in the use, instead of running to a health centre for help.
The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education should come together and demonstrate how to use HM.
I also believe the country should be made more aware, and should also provide instructions on the application of how and when to use the HM. It should be taught in schools and in health centres across the country.
It is said that by compressing the stomach with both hands clasped together and from standing in the back, applying pressure under the diaphragm, the lodged foreign object will dislodge itself via the mouth instantly.
As I read this sad story about this little girl, I think the uncle taking the child to the nearest health facility wasn’t aware of the HM, and I also noted that the health facility where he rushed the child never mentioned or asked the uncle if he knew how to apply the HM.
If only there were more education and awareness on how to apply the Heimlich manoeuvre, Raniah Lewis would have been alive today.
Jay Rakhar
New York