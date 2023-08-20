Learn how to do the Heimlich

After reading the sad and unfortunate incident of two-year-old Raniah Lewis who died after choking on a chenette seed, I thought it would be in the best interest of our people to learn more about the Heimlich manoeuvre (HM).

This manoeuvre is a method that has been established and recommended by doctors and health professionals in the case of choking, or anaphylactic cases, which should be administered immediately.

This compression method is to cough up any of the foreign material lodged in the air passage that is preventing the free flow of oxygen to the lungs.

I think this HM manoeuvre would have unclogged the chenette from the airway of the child only if the child’s uncle had some experience in the use, instead of running to a health centre for help.

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education should come together and demonstrate how to use HM.

I also believe the country should be made more aware, and should also provide instructions on the application of how and when to use the HM. It should be taught in schools and in health centres across the country.

It is said that by compressing the stomach with both hands clasped together and from standing in the back, applying pressure under the diaphragm, the lodged foreign object will dislodge itself via the mouth instantly.

As I read this sad story about this little girl, I think the uncle taking the child to the nearest health facility wasn’t aware of the HM, and I also noted that the health facility where he rushed the child never mentioned or asked the uncle if he knew how to apply the HM.

If only there were more education and awareness on how to apply the Heimlich manoeuvre, Raniah Lewis would have been alive today.

Jay Rakhar

New York

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Defuse this CAL crisis

Defuse this CAL crisis

Apparently blind-sided by a no-show of rostered cockpit crew, Caribbean Airlines was yesterday left with no option but to cancel a total of 23 flights.

As delicately as it could, CAL initially attributed the problem to “cockpit crew constraints”, leaving the task of further elaboration to frustrated and angry passengers venting on social media.

Smoothies?

Smoothies?

So, I love tasting and, in fact, it is my truest form of eating. I am the kind of person who would be the first to try when something new comes out.

A new twist of an existing product, a new type of snack, a new-flavour Shandy or mixed drink, a new fruit, a new meal combination. I have even tasted baby food, which I actually like, either at home before giving to said babies or when I see a new flavour combination. The fruit ones are usually great. The actual food ones are bland, and the ones where bananas are mixed in overwhelm everything and there is only the taste of banana.

Monumental achievement by NTA

As the political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), I wish to congratulate and thank the Governance Team, our 31 local government candidates and our multitude of supporters for their hard work, dedication and belief in what the NTA stands for.

Slavery...lest we forget

Slavery began as far back as 6800BC. The world’s first city-state emerged in Mesopotamia, enemies were captured and forced to work.

• 2575BC — Egyptians capture slaves by sending special expeditions up the Nile River.

• 550BC — Athens uses as many as 30,000 slaves in its silver mines.

How relevant is the TTPS?

A security guard has been gunned down.

We are now told by the PRO of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), “I advise people in going to make a large deposit ($3) to probably secure the service of a reputable, security company.”

Learn how to do the Heimlich

After reading the sad and unfortunate incident of two-year-old Raniah Lewis who died after choking on a chenette seed, I thought it would be in the best interest of our people to learn more about the Heimlich manoeuvre (HM).

This manoeuvre is a method that has been established and recommended by doctors and health professionals in the case of choking, or anaphylactic cases, which should be administered immediately.