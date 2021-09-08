We gained Independence 59 years ago, and one of the things we’ve always boasted about is that even with our diverse culture/religion/ethnicity, we still live in harmony with one another.
But of late it’s difficult to miss the contentious public exchange (via the printed and electronic media) among various recognised supposedly respected people in politics, legal affairs, religion, social commentary, etc, unleashing their conflicting opinions on the contributors of our growth/progress since Independence.
While various opinions on any subject matter should serve to enlighten us, this particular topic, our Independence and its progress thereafter, seems to bring to the fore a literal competition and, at the same time, a frictional wedge between the two major ethnic groups’ contributions.
Well at least that’s what the above recognised people seem to be pushing to the forefront every time they open their mouths.
Let us face facts—we are different in two basic ways: ethnically and religiously. Having said that, let me add that we have excelled as far living peacefully where this reality is concerned, unlike other countries with similar realities.
Since these supposed scholars are very conscious of our ethnic divide and the deep-rooted emotions each holds for their cultures and beliefs, and we are free from the colonial master’s chain (at least his physical chain), why are they still continuously casting ethnic jabs (plain or disguised) at one another?
These professed informative tale-tellers but realistic dividers, are they still clamouring to the colonial masters for some mysterious reason while, simultaneously, accusing the other of the same?
What about our children and young people? Do these dividers ever give thought as to what they could be mentally and/or psychologically doing to the ones who are going to eventually take charge?
Maybe they do. Maybe they are very conscious of the seeds they’re planting which they think would bear their own egocentric cravings. Of course, history has a way of suppressing these selfish grand plans, but in its course, the unforeseen negative effects are inevitable.
One of our watchwords is tolerance. And indeed, we excel in that domain. Because while a line in our national anthem states, “And may God bless our nation”, we have various interpretations of who Almighty God is.
And when you look at different parts of our world where this particular forbearance is lacking, and its horrendous results, we cannot have these so-called respectable people now adding secular seeds of division among our less-knowledgeable people.
We need to quickly learn, and teach our children, how to recognise these divisive inducements when they are thrown at us. Don’t we, at present, have enough on our hands with Covid-19?