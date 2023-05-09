Left befuddled by the PM

Once again, the antics of Prime Minister Keith Rowley have left me almost speechless. There are two issues on which his comments left me befuddled simply because, once again, he just does not make any sense at all.
The first issue involves his particular statement below:
“And as a lawmaker in this country for decades, my understanding of the word ‘abducted’ is that it implies criminal conduct for a benefit.” (Daily Express, 05/05/23.)
The above statement shows that despite being “a lawmaker for decades”, the Prime Minister lacks even rudimentary knowledge of the law and the everyday meaning of words.
The word “abducted” has no specific meaning in law, unlike words such as “bail”, “acquit”, “affidavit”, “alibi”, “juror” and so on.
Merriam-Webster’s dictionary gives the more popular meaning of “to seize and take away (a person) by force”.
Clearly, then, despite what the Prime Minister thinks, the word “abducted” does not imply an intention of criminal conduct, whether for benefit or otherwise. It is the act that constitutes the criminal conduct. The intention is immaterial.
One would think a lawmaker of over three decades of experience would know this.
The second issue is as follows:
“Rowley noted he is a trained geologist with a track record and history of expertise with respect to crushed rock...” (Express, 06/05/23.)
With all due respect, the Prime Minister has not worked as a geologist or volcanologist for decades (this is in the public domain), which is where he claims his “expertise” lies. He has been a Member of Parliament for the past three or more decades.
A person loses skills if not practised regularly. Hence, certain professions have mandatory continuous professional development (CPD) to ensure knowledge is retained as well as updated.
Mohan Ramcharan
Birmingham, England