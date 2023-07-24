A few years ago when young Farley Augustine became popular in the politics of Trinidad and Tobago, he gave the impression of professionalism and dedication, and he made promises to be less of a politician and more of a patriot.
It is obvious he was the star child of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, which was recognised by the party’s leader, Watson Duke. Mr Duke, although not happy about Farley’s popularity, decided to ride the wave and achieve victory at the polls by any means necessary. The people of both Trinidad and Tobago were somewhat hopeful that this young man would live up to his promises.
From very early into his tenure as Chief Secretary, Mr Augustine seemed to not have his ducks all in a row as was portrayed. Many of the promises made while on the political platform remain unfulfilled. Tobagonians, being the intelligent, assertive people that they are, began questioning the Chief Secretary on this.
Riding on the publicity and attempting to adopt the strategy used by his political leader, the Chief Secretary started calling news conferences to blame everyone, from the captain to the cook, for his deficiencies. The number one reason by him was so-called corruption by the previous assembly and the PNM (People’s National Movement). He was adamant the all will be revealed and that jail was imminent for members of the previous administration. We the people still await this revelation.
Then, he began being at loggerheads with his political leader, a very unpleasant public spat which seemed like two teenagers fighting over a girl, which sickened the population. After that came a fight with the Prime Minister. Mr Augustine always found a baseless reason to bring the Prime Minister into disrepute, especially in the eyes of Tobagonians. Not forgetting the incident where he publicly scolded officers of the law for doing their jobs when someone close to him was reprimanded for driving on the nation’s road and not being within the confines of the law.
Within all of these flip-flops came the secret recording, in what seemed like a plot to create divisiveness and conspiracy within the country against innocent people, at the cost of the taxpayer. The outcome of this is yet to be seen. His latest blunder is going into the sacred house called the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and uttering statements that can only fuel conspiracy theories and bring honourable officers of public service into disrepute, most notably, the Prime Minister, once again,
While the bashing of the Prime Minister is nothing new for this gentleman, Mr Augustine has brought in the name of the Commissioner of Police, who has an impeccable record of integrity in public service. Any logical-thinking citizen can conclude that this Chief Secretary has deep, underlying issues that need to be addressed. The citizens who had felt some sort of inspiration by this once vibrant young man on the political platform are certainly disappointed.
However, as the old saying goes, for whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad.