The Borough of Chaguanas has had more than an ample share of traffic experiments without much success in alleviating the problem. We have seen what can be termed “ recycled failure” by successive administrations and traffic management authorities.
The closure of the ramps at the Endeavour Flyover should be reconsidered as there may be some advantages in making it available to vehicles. There is a known problem of sorts at ramps in many places, resulting in increased traffic jams.
The problem has been the question of vehicles turning as they enter the flyovers as well as the underpass. It is mainly due to traffic crossing the flow of vehicles.
To alleviate this situation, I suggest that the ramps be “Left Turns Only”, In so doing, vehicles shall filter into the traffic flow without interruption.
Of course, we will not see adherence totally, making implementation difficult. There are means of solving that, one at no cost, which is installation of metal crash barriers, as exists at present at Busy Corner in Chaguanas. This will eliminate the need for police presence or monitoring or installation of cameras.
May I suggest a trial and assessment to the relevant authorities. Should this fall, at least it would not be seen as “recycled”!
The relevant authorities should examine possible road construction at ramps to facilitate Left Turns Only, as far as possible.
Lennox Sirjuesingh
Chaguanas