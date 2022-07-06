So a review of headlines tells the story of a sad country.
The Fair Trading Commission says it will “look at” high prices that will surely continue to rise. Is this the same commission that said a company importing pharmaceuticals, which bought out its competitors, wasn’t creating a monopoly?
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Trade says there’s nothing it can do about rising prices.
Remember having watchdogs that watch burglars come and watch burglars go?
Our Minister of Education, meanwhile, says low scores in the SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) are because of online classes. Surely, she means the “lack” of access to online classes?
Anyone living in Trinidad and Tobago during the pandemic knew that there was a report of about 2,000 pupils “dropping off” the online portal, and thousands more not even being online. Surely, they told the minister?
Is anyone else wondering how ministers get appointed? Is there a hiring process? Do they have to prove that they know something about the ministry for which they are being considered?
And I stood in my shoes and wondered...(adapted from a poem by John Keats—“There was a Naughty Boy”).