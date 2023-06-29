Legal challenge an attempt to derail TTRA

Since Mr Stanley John and Ms Gillian Lucky were appointed judicial officers, I have never heard a single negative comment regarding the exercise of their duties. I have diligently searched the newspaper editorials for even a scintilla of criticism from the popular columnists and armchair critics and could find none.
In fact, both major parties, the People’s National Movement (PNM) and Opposition United National Congress (UNC), have remained mum on these appointments, which indicates an overall satisfaction with these appointments. It is clear that the population considers both Mr John and Ms Lucky to be competent and efficient, and from all accounts, both officers have performed their duties on the bench with the utmost dignity and integrity.
A brief glance at their impressive curricula vitae reveals that both sat at the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature and that Justice John was himself appointed to the Appeal Court and functioned with noteworthy distinction, so much so that he was called upon to serve in other jurisdictions in the Caribbean.
It is no secret that both these learned judges had political histories, which in no way affected their integrity and perceived competence. In the case of Justice John, he fought the local government election on an Organisation for National Reconstruction (ONR) ticket in 1983 and won an electoral district in the Port of Spain City Council. Consequently, Mr John served as the councillor for the Woodbrook district for four years.
Justice Lucky fought and won the Pointe-a-Pierre seat in the 2002 general election on a UNC ticket and served as an Opposition MP until she was, as many believed and termed, “constructively dismissed”, allegedly because she refused to lie in a matter involving then opposition member Dr Keith Rowley. To her credit, Ms Lucky steadfastly refused to carry out the warped and ill-intended instructions from her UNC party superiors and colleagues, which resulted in the then political leader’s famous words, “politics has a morality of its own”. That was the extent of her political career, and she left off politics to continue her professional career in law.
This brings me to the current situation involving Justice Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson and her husband, Gilbert Peterson, SC. Claims made by Public Services Association (PSA) attorney and former attorney general in the UNC administration Anand Ramlogan that Justice Lambert-Peterson should recuse herself from presiding over the legal challenge of the constitutional validity of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA) warrant sober reflection.
In short, Mr Ramlogan’s logic is that Justice Lambert-Peterson’s husband plays golf with the Prime Minister and serves on State boards, and as such, the learned judge should recuse herself from the matter.
In my opinion, that argument is nonsensical and hypocritical. It is simply intended to create mischief and discord since playing sport is not known to lead to bias. Furthermore, when did a spouse’s perceived biases automatically lead to the perceived corruption of his/her partner? There is absolutely no evidence of political involvement by Mr Peterson or his wife, and Mr Ramlogan is yet to provide any proof of either being members or sympathisers of the PNM.
I am sure that neither the PSA nor Mr Ramlogan has any evidence whatsoever to show that Justice Lambert-Peterson ever displayed partiality in any of the matters she has presided over, many of which I am certain invariably involved PNM supporters. It is for this reason that the learned judge could categorically and confidently declare publicly, “I have no political connection”.
I am of the firm view that this is another attempt by the UNC to derail the establishment of the TTRA, in keeping with their political agenda to block all progressive legislation brought by the PNM Government. Their history reveals their modus operandi when it comes to supporting the Government and any attempt to bring positive changes to the country.
Just recently, the population was reminded that it was the UNC who proposed the introduction of the property tax while in government, but now they are crying foul and opposing it now they are in Opposition.
One only has to recall that when the PNM proposed changes in the financial year from December to August/September, the UNC opposed it, but the minute they got into office, they introduced the changes with the Opposition PNM’s support. Likewise, when the PNM proposed the establishment of the Police Complaints Authority, the UNC in opposition opposed, but brought it back in Parliament while in government and passed it with the PNM’s support.
Another stunning example of the UNC’s unpatriotic DNA was their wholehearted support for the establishment of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and its headquarters in Port of Spain, and their miraculous about-turn by now vehemently opposing it. Again, when in government, they legislated for the bail bill with the PNM’s support in opposition, but once back in Opposition, they vigorously opposed it in and outside of the Parliament. Their actions should be condemned.
Ashton Ford
former general secretary,
People’s National Movement