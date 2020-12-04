IT is quite commendable that legal action is being taken regarding the lengthy delays that prisoners in remand have to undergo before their cases can be heard. It is also very noteworthy that some prisoners awaiting trial have the spotlight placed on them by prominent legal entities.
Having such outstanding legal focus on the plight of selected prisoners is undoubtedly meritorious, but who or what will benefit from such action?
Will the selected prisoners have their day in court? Will the visibility of the legal entities be increased? Will the justice system become more efficient?
Inhumane treatment of prisoners in remand focuses on the inefficiency of the legal system and the inability of the Government to “take the bull by the horns” and confront the Judiciary, legal entities and protective services to face the consequences of sordid leadership and ineffective policies and procedures regarding the criminal justice system.
The legal maxim “justice delayed is justice denied” seems to escape the relevant authorities, or has no value where justice is concerned in the legal system of T&T. Has the sordid system of justice now emerged or is now being realised? Despite billions of dollars and resources spent on the criminal justice system over several decades, it seemingly has now dawned on some entities that the criminal justice system is in shambles.
Or, is it in the interests of some to have it in such a paltry state to enable capitalisation on its short-comings? Why have the relevant authorities, including the Government, not put sufficient focus on the criminal justice system, of which the prison system is a key agency?
The criminal justice system comprises key elements such as the police, attorneys, courts and prisons. Yet focus is being placed on inordinate or lengthy delays in the trial system as if this has now been realised.
Granted that focus on inhumane treatment is a European Union-funded project on human rights abuses of prisoners charged with murder emanating from domestic violence, but this initiative has opened the door to allow a sliver of radiant light to spotlight the inefficiencies of the governance system with reference to criminal justice.
Although the primary entities are The University of the West Indies and the Attorney General’s office, this legal challenge should not be construed as a confrontation between the legal unit of The UWI and the AG, but instead be seen as the catalyst for evaluating the criminal justice system and its inefficiencies, resulting in fairer and speedier justice for those charged with crimes, whether minor or major.
It is suggested that in addition to arguing the merits and demerits of inhumane treatment of prisoners as articulated in The UWI’s legal contest, that all relevant entities involved in pursuing justice such as the police, attorneys, Judiciary and Government be charged with the responsibility of making the criminal justice system more efficient.
Spin-offs from the legal contest between The UWI and AG should enable The UWI’s legal unit to devise other projects relevant to the administration of justice, otherwise a legal decision will result from the contest but justice will suffer because the criminal justice system has a very pivotal role in addressing crime, whether it be white collar, property, organised, high-tech and violent or gang-related.
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima