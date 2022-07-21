Legal fraternity did itself a disservice

If you were to speak to the common man on the street, you would quickly realise he or she often feels they are alone, without the support of any systems in the country. The politicians forget you for five years until they are ready for your vote.
In the meantime, friends and family grow fat on the wealth of the country. Food prices always going up, but your salary is not. And it is now rich to call what we drive on roads.
You apply for something in the public service, you wait for months and discover they lost your documents. You sit for hours, in frustration, to get attended to in the health system. The list goes on.
The common man feels battered into submission, and often sees no hope in challenging the system, because you seldom get change, but instead exchange.
The recent vote, therefore, by the Law Association on the AG’s alleged misrepresentation on an affidavit fits exactly in that vein, and does not inspire confidence or hope.
The legal profession is an important and ancient one. The average man does not have legal knowledge, and when he or she approaches a lawyer in a difficult circumstance, they place their full trust that their interest would be sought.
Few may understand the technicalities of law, but everyone knows that omitting the truth, misrepresenting the truth, or forgetting to do such is a bad thing.
After all, before the lawyer makes you sign any document, the last sentence is that you swear that the above is true. Everyone knew that a the AG committed an error, that had they gone in court, they themselves will not be forgiven for even if they ask for a chance.
How can we expect the common man to keep the faith in the legal system, when they see others are held to a standard that’s different to what they can ever hope for? If it was a doubt before that the system was against the small man, this has now been crystallised in their mind.
Politics aside, this was an issue of trust and faith in the legal service, and in the vote by most on the fated day only served to enforce the commonly held belief “lawyers are liars”. The legal fraternity did itself a major disservice to its own profession on that day.
Vedavid Manick
Sangre Grande