Legal hypocrisy on show

After reading Mr Israel B Rajah-Khan’s piece on the state of the country’s crime situation and his version of the failure of “various governments” to protect its citizens, I have a partially similar story.
Just like Mr Khan, I am privileged to eat whole wheat sada roti, and while I may enjoy tomato choka, I really prefer baigan choka, followed by a cup of Lipton tea. And after reading the daily newspapers and all the horrible murders, I must admit, just like Mr Khan, I do feel shattered.
However, unlike Mr Khan, my perception of this abysmal crime situation not only exposes the failures of “various governments” to protect its citizens, it also draws attention to the manner accused persons of heinous crimes are virtually guaranteed a robust defence in court.
Even in the face of overwhelming evidence, added to the police’s weak legal competence, who are the people who go all out via exploiting various meandering interpretations of the law that so frequently free those accused, not on a lack of evidence but on “legal technicalities”?
They are called attorneys, of which Mr Khan was/is one, and has so done (defended the accused) for decades. So now when Mr Khan conveniently wonders how long would people tolerate the failures of “various governments” of the day, is he proposing a foreign government, an alien government, or is he just invigorating his customary antipathy of the present administration?
It must also be asked, is Mr Khan really concerned about our present crime situation or, after spending decades passionately defending those accused of heinous crimes, has reality only now hit home?
He said after reading of the murder toll (for this year), his false sense of happiness and security was immediately shattered. What?! With the hundreds of murders that were committed every year under every administration over the last four decades, some cases in which he was involved as defence attorney, was he then basking in happiness, notwithstanding?
Since political parties that make up our law-making Parliament are saturated with attorneys, is that the reason our written laws are apparently of a manipulative nature?
Here’s some advice for Mr Khan, if he wants to feel “normal” after eating (breakfast, I assume), go out and eat a couple of doubles or aloo pie and drink a soft drink or a juice.
While there on the streets, you may learn how the average low-income Trini (especially those who have lost loved ones to murders) feels, but has to move on with life despite being dumbfounded not just by the robust defence of the accused by attorney/s, but by the court’s eventual mind-blowing proclaimed “legal technicalities”.
Why does Mr Khan read all the ghastly front-page stories of murders in our daily newspapers? In his legal standings, I’m pretty sure he’ll be informed. Go straight to the comic section and you won’t believe the relief it brings. And to finish off, delve into the sport pages and see how well our local and regional sport personalities are doing.
You’ve done your part. For years you have successfully defended alleged criminals, despite overwhelming evidence.
Good job.
Lloyd Ragoo
Chaguanas