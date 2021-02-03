I’m not usually keen to use superlatives but the Government’s most moronic stance on pepper spray calls for it. I can walk into a shop and buy 100 knives (each of which can kill/maim more than pepper spray ever could), no questions asked, yet this Government needs to waste money on legal advice on whether to legalise it? This advice is free and I guarantee it’s as good or better than any money can buy.
Given the push-back from the Government, I can understand Police Commissioner Gary Griffith’s reluctance to push for easy availability but I urge him to follow his heart and do just that. What we don’t want are unnecessary hurdles to be placed on its acquisition. The more likely that someone (male or female) is armed, the more likely a potential attacker will have cause for pause. In other words, the mere idea that you might be armed will be a deterrent.
What we also don’t want is to encourage a black market if we make it onerous to acquire the spray. It should be as easy to get as buying the much more lethal knife/cutlass. All this foolish talk about registration and special permission for use should be cut from the conversation. It’s not a gun by any stretch of the imagination.
As they say, this should be a no-brainer decision which, apparently, the Government is well-equipped to make.