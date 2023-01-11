Less talk, more action

We are into the new year and, as usual, our gurus have made their predictions, taking into consideration all their data and formulas. Along with this, those in charge will try to gain the confidence of the public by promising them the world in 2023.
I believe we do have mature people living in Trinidad and Tobago who are well aware of our politics, and it does not matter who is in charge. History tells us a story, and it is up to us to believe it or not.
As a citizen of our twin islands, I do hope our leaders are busy in dialogue, sitting around the discussion table, putting things in place to make 2023 a much better year than 2022. The population has had enough promises made, with very little meaningful evidence of change in 2022—so for 2023, please, leaders, less talking and more action. I believe this is what the population would like to see.
I have heard of the road repairs throughout Trinidad and Tobago in the dry season. As far as I am concerned, we are in the dry season, so the nation’s expectations are high.
Then we have the growing problem of criminal activities in our small nation of only 1.4 million people, with an emphasis on murders and daylight home invasions.
Flooding is a major issue throughout T&T, as is the lack of pipe-borne water for thousands of people, not leaving out job scarcity.
There is work for our leaders 24/7 in 2023. This is what entering the political arena is all about: serving the people. Sorry, it is not a glorified position, and I am sure by now you would have seen this. But it was your choice to take up the mantle, which you freely accepted.
The nation and the population look forward to a productive 2023, where at least the population’s basic needs are met. For example, better roads, dealing with road slips, pipe-borne water, which many are crying out for, safety, and protection from the criminal elements—just to name a few negatives that need to be dealt with.
I encourage all of us to do our part; the private sector also has a role to play in making T&T a better place. I hold firm to the belief that if this land has made you great, if there is need, you should at least consider helping where it is possible.
Thank you to those who are showing up, to others who may be still considering—please, if you can, get in the arena. Trinidad and Tobago needs you more than ever.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan