 
The Central Bank in July put Trinidad and Tobago’s public debt to GDP ratio at 85.8 per cent prior to another US$175 million loan facility being taken.
We are now in the sphere of the DRC, Egypt, Canada and Sri Lanka, whose debt burdens are deemed unsustainable by the IMF.
With the 2022 budget proposed and set to be debated this week, every Trinbagonian ponders his/her future.
T&T has not experienced a reduction in public sector debt since 2013 and, even more telling, we have gone from 40.9 per cent to more than double that in the last seven years.
In recent times, borrowing has increased, with billions of dollars being accessed via CAF and IDB, among other international lenders.
The vast majority of these facilities entail a repayment structure that pushes the debt forward decades.
This significant profile of debt has been met with economic policy and fiscal budgeting that reflects a trend of spending beyond our means.
It would seem that we are fixated on social democracy whilst the funding for the social part of that rapidly evaporates.
Now more than ever, we require innovation and novelty from our Government, to revive an economy that has lost billions since March 2020.
However, as a young person who will most likely bare the brunt of any costly economic policies implemented now for decades to come, the question must be asked—does our ruling class care to lessen the load on the camel’s back?
Jade-Mark Sonilal
Arouca

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rethinking culture and agriculture

Rethinking culture and agriculture

We would like to believe the flimsy treatment given to the agricultural and cultural sectors in Monday’s budget will be compensated for by substantial contributions from portfolio ministers Clarence Rambharat and Randall Mitchell, respectively, in the budget debate.

Lessening the load

The Central Bank in July put Trinidad and Tobago’s public debt to GDP ratio at 85.8 per cent prior to another US$175 million loan facility being taken.

Is Justice ever hollow?

Is Justice ever hollow?

When George Floyd was killed during an arrest gone abysmally wrong on a street outside a grocery in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, in May last year, it sparked a global movement for “justice” for those ­responsible.

Interfering with basic rights

The Government of the day—yes, the same one I voted for—has come up with the idea of creating a new thing in T&T in its fight against Covid-19.

Budget left the Opposition disappointed

This year’s budget has left some members of society disappointed. These persons were expecting an austerity budget filled with taxes and burdens for the lower-middle-income earners to carry.