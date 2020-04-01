Lesson for all of us

Such sadness throughout the world, with thousands of people ill and dying. This has, nonetheless, awakened good in the hearts of us all, teaching us to love one another. We too, are also vulnerable to this deadly coronavirus!
Let us all learn from this pandemic how very fragile we all are. We must instil love and empathy in our hearts for all mankind. Say a prayer for our beautiful nation, to keep Trinidad and Tobago safe from diseases, all crime, bullying and abuse of others.
Once again let the front pages of all Trinidad and Tobago newspapers greet us every morning with happy events, like sport, and the achievements and contribution of the gifted people of our country.