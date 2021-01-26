Lesson for the US ... and others

THE events at the US capitol on January 6 in which a Donald Trump-supporting mob stormed the building in a failed attempt to undo the result of the recent presidential election represents another fall from grace for the once glorious American empire.

We in Trinidad and Tobago should not gloat, because no country is immune from this type of behaviour.

We live in an era of combustible society that could erupt anytime. This is largely due to the imperfection of political systems.

Many honest, industrious, intelligent and creative people avoid politics because of the fear their reputation and private lives will be destroyed. This is true for both politics in the US and around the world.

Many honest politicians here have lost their political currency because they made recent accurate statements about the United States and its politics, including its treatment of migrants. The recent developments in the US have absolved them.

President Joe Biden will have a very difficult task to heal and unite a nation when some of its citizens do not want to be healed. They are content with being bitter and divided.

Many Americans and other people have grown accustomed to the rhetoric and overly optimistic features of America’s political leaders.

They boast of prosperity, growth and promoting peace and harmonious ethnic relations. But it never materialises. Only a few benefit.

If developed countries such as the United States want to truly solve environmental and socio-economic problems and promote world peace then they must ensure their house is in order before castigating the global south.

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh

UWI, St Augustine

