Does Minister in the Ministry of Finance Mr Brian Manning understand basic economics?
He made a call for the elimination of all subsidies on premium gasoline.
Weren’t all subsidies removed on premium gasoline with the recent increase to $7.75 per litre?
In April 2022, Finance Minister Colm Imbert told the nation that “without the fuel subsidy, the retail price of premium gasoline would range between $6.18 and $7.58 per litre”. At that time, he increased the price of premium gas to $6.75 per litre.
Five months later, he increased it again to $7.75 per litre. However, he said the non-subsidised price was $7.66 per litre. This means that at a price of $7.75 per litre, there should currently be no subsidies on premium gasoline.
Maybe, Mr Manning should have a little sit-down with his boss, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, and learn the rudiments of subsidisation.
Of course, if necessary, I stand corrected.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope
