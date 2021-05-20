Lessons from the homeless

As far as I’m aware, no homeless person has tested positive for Covid-19, much less died from it.

The reason is simple. Given their diet and lifestyle, their immune system is stronger than most. Oh, and they’re out in the open, not locked up indoors, where the virus is more easily transmissible.

The best research indicates that only one per cent of cases are contracted outdoors. So, tell me again, why are we closing our beaches, parks, playing fields, golf courses, etc, and forcing people indoors?

The new Government measures are guaranteed to increase cases and deaths. I know they mean well, but how can they be so naive and short-sighted?

Even if the virus attacks the homeless, it will be repelled as if chasing away a fly. But I’m willing to bet that once we move them from the streets into “sanitised” quarters and give them sterilised food, that will change. They will become more vulnerable to the virus.

Would those so eager to move them take responsibility if any of them contracts Covid and dies?

My advice: help those who need it, but let alone those who prefer to fend for themselves.

A Charles

via e-mail

