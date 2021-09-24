Trade unions and the Industrial Court have shown no reservations in opposing mandatory vaccination and maintaining the pro-labour status quo.
I am amazed that not even a global pandemic threat can change “we’ve always done it this way” thinking. But neither of the above was voted to govern, and those elected have a responsibility to the country larger than to the labour movement or laws on books.
There’s no logical reason why the Government cannot act since it has shown that it can make decisions even if unpopular ($100 bill change, multiple gas price increases, revenue authority, property tax). Other countries have wisely changed how they operate, but not us!
The other concern is despite spending billions on GATE, free laptops and other education, why do we still have a high degree of vaccine hesitancy in T&T? Most people who have learned to research and analyse do not look at the situation and think “better not take the vaccine”. Have we wasted money on so-called education?
As it appears, we now have community spread of Delta. The Government must act to make vaccines mandatory for certain sectors (such as healthcare and retail), and change labour laws to reflect the situation we are in, including being able to replace workers who opt out of vaccination.
If someone can be terminated for unhygienic practices (not believing hand washing reduces germs and risk of infecting others), how is this different from non-belief in vaccines? This isn’t about infringing on individual rights; rather, it’s prioritising the good of society.
Why should a business be forced to employ someone with a fundamentally opposed belief? (Freedom of belief always comes with consequence.) The idea that businesses are lying in wait to fire people is misguided, and is an untruth spread by pro-labour interests to keep things stacked against employers.
The reality is that if T&T is to survive, there needs to be a major mindset shift, and our economic and Covid situation should be a wake-up call to action.
R Samaroo
San Fernando