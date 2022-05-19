What’s really going on at the San Fernando General Hospital Urology Department?

On Monday, I went in to get a Covid-19 swab, reached there for 8 a.m., left at 2 p.m. Now, this swab takes less than three minutes. Couldn’t they have better time management than having people suffer for six hours?

On Wednesday, May 18, I am back at the Urology ward to have the surgery again. I reached for 8 a.m. and at 2 p.m. was told that all surgeries have been postponed because:

1. Urology Dept is understaffed; management moved staff out of Urology to send them to other departments.

2. There are two operating theatres, but only one is functioning because a piece of machine went down and hasn’t been fixed.

3. Only patients who came from casualty were operated on because their cases were more urgent. This is questionable because I think my case is urgent—one cannot quantify pain.

4. There were no orderly attendants to take the patients to the operating theatre.

All the patients who were awaiting surgery on Wednesday are going through extreme pain and suffering, and having to sit for seven to eight hours. With no one telling the patients anything makes the situation worse.

We don’t blame the doctors and nurses for the poor quality of service; they are working with what they have. All blame lies with the management of the hospital. Hospital management must do better. The Minister of Health must do better.

And while looking into the lack of service, also look into the condition of the ward; it is a dump. The conditions that patients, doctors and nurses have to endure are horrendous. In the waiting area, the ceiling is falling down and when rain falls, you might as well open an umbrella.

A Singh

Constitutional, but unjust

Like many others, I was awaiting the judgment of the Privy Council in the Chandler case involving the preservation of the mandatory death penalty by virtue of the savings clause in our Constitution. I had hoped that the Privy Council would have found a path to adopt the jurisprudence of the Caribbean Court of Justice, as expressed in Nervais and McEwan.

Evil deed not to act on reports of abuse

Angry, appalled, frightened, horrified and sad are some of the emotions I feel by the revelations of the Sabga report not ever being acted upon.

As I continue to follow this story closely, I have become more confused than ever as to the purpose of shelving such horrific findings and who is being protected. I even read that a so-called respectable child rights activist who was a member of the Sabga committee had a copy of the report, and after so long is now willing to share it through her attorney.

Call to set the record straight

The United National Congress (UNC) demands an apology from the Trinidad and Tobago Express for its defamatory editorial published on May 16, 2022, “Sabga report sScandal”, falsely charging that the UNC “failed to act on the dynamite findings of the Sabga Task Force report into children’s homes and institutions back in 1997”.

Survivors of GBV must have access to essential services

A cursory glance at newspaper headlines across the Caribbean paints a grim picture of the impact of gender-based violence (GBV) in the region, particularly violence against women and girls (VAWG): “Woman hacked to death at home...”, “Cop convicted of raping teenager...”, “Man charged with raping daughter”, “St James-based pastor charged with the rape of a teenage girl”, “Mother, step-father charged with inciting13-year-old daughter to have sex”...

Do better, TTPS

Please allow me the opportunity to publicly express my disappointment in the Commissioner of Police, as well as the head of the Traffic Branch, located at Don Miguel Extension, San Juan.

On Saturday, May 14, this arm of the TTPS hosted a family day on its compound. Promptly at noon, the blaring and outra­geous music started rocking the entire neighbourhood; mind you, this went on until 7.45 p.m.

Why all the fuss over VAT refunds?

Once again, the Finance Minister resorts to promising VAT refunds as a sign of an economic revival, benevolence and empathy with the business community.

He tried this sleight of hand during the pandemic, but it made no difference or impact at all. I think it made things worse because many businesses converted the refund into US and sent it abroad. As such, many thousands of businesses closed their doors and a similar number of jobs were lost, and have not been restored to date, so anywhere you go in Trinidad and Tobago, the fastest growing enterprise for people to take up is begging and larceny.