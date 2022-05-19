What’s really going on at the San Fernando General Hospital Urology Department?
On Monday, I went in to get a Covid-19 swab, reached there for 8 a.m., left at 2 p.m. Now, this swab takes less than three minutes. Couldn’t they have better time management than having people suffer for six hours?
On Wednesday, May 18, I am back at the Urology ward to have the surgery again. I reached for 8 a.m. and at 2 p.m. was told that all surgeries have been postponed because:
1. Urology Dept is understaffed; management moved staff out of Urology to send them to other departments.
2. There are two operating theatres, but only one is functioning because a piece of machine went down and hasn’t been fixed.
3. Only patients who came from casualty were operated on because their cases were more urgent. This is questionable because I think my case is urgent—one cannot quantify pain.
4. There were no orderly attendants to take the patients to the operating theatre.
All the patients who were awaiting surgery on Wednesday are going through extreme pain and suffering, and having to sit for seven to eight hours. With no one telling the patients anything makes the situation worse.
We don’t blame the doctors and nurses for the poor quality of service; they are working with what they have. All blame lies with the management of the hospital. Hospital management must do better. The Minister of Health must do better.
And while looking into the lack of service, also look into the condition of the ward; it is a dump. The conditions that patients, doctors and nurses have to endure are horrendous. In the waiting area, the ceiling is falling down and when rain falls, you might as well open an umbrella.
A Singh