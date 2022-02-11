Let every day be Valentine’s Day

Many will be celebrating Valentine’s Day. People all around the world will show their love and affection for one another by sending flowers, chocolates, having a special dinner or seeing a movie, etc.
One legend tells the story Claudius II of Rome, who decided single men without wives and families made better soldiers. At the time, there was a priest by the name of Valentine who saw this as not being right, and continued allowing young men to marry. Valentine was consequently put to death.
Now, this is only one legend. Whatever it is that brought into existence this occasion, I say thank you for love, which is to me the most powerful emotion being highlighted by a day put aside every year.
I know the focus is mainly on the “Eros” aspect on this occasion and there is nothing wrong with that, but my focal point is love in general—that which is referred to as “Agape”. That which we extend to one another.
So, do have a wonderful Valentine’s Day, but please allow the love for one another to become a way of life for us all.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan