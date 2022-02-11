Let every day be Valentine’s Day

Many will be celebrating Valentine’s Day. People all around the world will show their love and affection for one another by sending flowers, chocolates, having a special dinner or seeing a movie, etc.

One legend tells the story Claudius II of Rome, who decided single men without wives and families made better soldiers. At the time, there was a priest by the name of Valentine who saw this as not being right, and continued allowing young men to marry. Valentine was consequently put to death.

Now, this is only one legend. What­ever it is that brought into existence this occasion, I say thank you for love, which is to me the most powerful emotion being highlighted by a day put aside every year.

I know the focus is mainly on the “Eros” aspect on this occasion and there is nothing wrong with that, but my focal point is love in general—that which is referred to as “Agape”. That which we extend to one another.

So, do have a wonderful Valentine’s Day, but please allow the love for one another to become a way of life for us all.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Depressing TTPS report

Depressing TTPS report

Having been handed the reins of ultimate authority for the functioning of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob is fighting an uphill battle.

He is being called upon to deliver on a mandate he inherited, in a context in which his immediate predecessor had managed to make a pretty significant impression on the public imagination.

Today’s girls tomorrow’s innovators

Message for International Day of Women and Girls in Science, marked yesterday.

Today only one in three science and engineering researchers in the world is a woman.

Windies batting woefully lacking

The WI One Day International (ODI) cricket team’s World Cup report card is now in, having disgracefully lost 3-0 to India away, and it is quite worse than the last time around when WI were unfortunately deemed not good enough to play at Lord’s in England because of our woeful rankings and great fortune in qualifying for the tournament after being easily bested by newcomers Afghanistan.

The lost review

The lost review

As I was reading Literary Occasions, VS Naipaul’s essays on his “writing life” again, I recalled that once upon a time, in this seemingly fallow country called Trinidad and Tobago, there had been a vibrant culture of reading and writing. It was not simply a national phenomenon (it was that grand), the entire ­region was teeming with books that were finally feeling the freedom to ­express a Caribbean perspective.

Let every day be Valentine’s Day

Many will be celebrating Valentine’s Day. People all around the world will show their love and affection for one another by sending flowers, chocolates, having a special dinner or seeing a movie, etc.

One legend tells the story Claudius II of Rome, who decided single men without wives and families made better soldiers. At the time, there was a priest by the name of Valentine who saw this as not being right, and continued allowing young men to marry. Valentine was consequently put to death.

Put country above self

Close to 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 earlier this week and 19 deaths recorded. How many of these unfortunates were unvaccinated citizens with comorbidities?

Let us stop pretending the testing kits will make any big difference. You either have Covid or you do not. It is all a matter of time. Paying hundreds of dollars for kits, to prove what?